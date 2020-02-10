France’s striker Rattez fails for Six Nations

The news that wing Vincent Rattez will miss the rest of the six nations this season with a broken primer has dealt a heavy blow to France.

The La Rochelle man was injured 4 minutes after Sunday’s 35:22 win over Italy at the Stade de France.

After the game, France’s head coach Fabien Galthié felt that Rattez had sprained only one ankle.

However, later tests revealed a broken fibula where Rattez missed most, if not most, of the rest of the season.

Rattez – who attempted to beat England on the first weekend – was just a late addition to the team that defeated the Azzurri, with Damien Penaud missing due to a calf injury.

The fracture could also mean that Rattez played his last game under Ronan O’Gara in La Rochelle with the agreement to move to Montpellier from the beginning of next season.

O’Gara’s team is in the top 14 third, just ahead of Racing 92.

France top the six-nation 2020 table after the first two games, just because of the point difference ahead of Ireland.

Galthiés protégés will have to go to Wales in their next game on February 22nd before traveling to Scotland two weeks later.

Les Bleus will be welcoming Ireland to Saint-Denis on March 14th, which is already proving to be the decision maker for a championship.