The strength of Frances Quinlan as a songwriter – both with her group, Hop Along, and on her upcoming solo LP also – is in sharp fragments of scene and dialogue. Take his new song, “Your Reply”, which sounds like a super-fast plunge into someone else’s mind. “Someone wrote” tender “on the sidelines of the novel”, she sings on the front line, intriguing the relationship of another reader with the text in which she is immersed. In the next verse, she searches Google for the author of the book to find out how their life ended. She knows that it is not so easy to solve certain puzzles. “Whether or not I have a little more time / There just doesn’t seem to be much room for an answer,” she sings in the chorus, making this chain of words much more catchy than it don’t say it. Two lines later: “What do I hold on to and think it’s mine? / No response.”

Where John Lennon found bitter resentment in these words, the sounds of Quinlan were almost released by them, the acoustic sound of the song giving way to a sunny break on the piano. “I consider this song to be a celebration,” she said in a statement released with the single. “If anything, the speaker is frustrated with getting so close to completely understanding another person, but maybe just missing the mark. But still, what a gift, to get closer. Whether it’s a song about a broken conversation between two people or a philosophical question for dumb skies is almost irrelevant. It gives you part of the story, and the margins belong to you.

also was released on January 31 on Saddle Creek.

Frances Quinlan tour dates

January 13: London, Rough Trade East in store

January 15: London, Five Forecast Day Festival

January 19: Chicago, Tomorrow Never Knows Festival at the Sleeping Village

January 23: Milwaukee, Pabst Theater (support for Ben Gibbard)

January 30: Brooklyn, Sultan Room

March 1: San Francisco, Noise Pop at the Swedish American Music Hall

March 3: Portland, Oregon, Doug Fir

March 5: Seattle, Columbiity Theater

March 6: Vancouver, The Rubber Boot Club

March 7: Victoria, BC, TBD

March 11: Big Sur, California, Henry Miller Memorial Library

March 12: Los Angeles, Pico Union Project

March 14: San Diego, Casbah

March 16-21: Austin, SXSW