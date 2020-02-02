England coach Eddie Jones had promised his team would unleash “brutal strength” against the French, but the absence of Billy and Mako Vunipola and Manu Tuilagi’s early substitution made themselves felt.

Dejected England on Sunday at the Stade de France.Credit: Getty Images

Quickly on her feet and excellently marshaled by Antoine Dupont [France] with just over 30-year-olds, England put on the rebound and defended it with discipline and cruelty.

England had no influence on the payline and made several handling mistakes in a worrying display.

Captain Farrell admitted that England had not properly defended, despite denying that mental exhaustion was a factor.

“They were more aggressive from the start, the second half was a little better, but we were too busy,” said Farrell.

Rattez, drafted on Saturday after Damian Penaud suffered a calf injury, touched down after winger Teddy Thomas’ first break after being driven by two English defenders.

Tuilagi’s replacement by Jonathan Joseph did little to help England on the payline, and the situation became even worse for visitors when Ollivon hit the line after kicking forward.

England had stopped playing and thought the French captain had hit the ball with Rattez before a one-two, but the TMO decided that the attempt should remain and converted Ntamack to open a 17-point lead.

It was the first time since 1988 that England failed to score in the first half of a six-nation game, and it was the biggest deficit in the break since their 23: 3 deficit to Ireland in 2007.

France can now confidently look forward to a game against Italy this weekend while a wounded Englishman is traveling to Scotland.

On Saturday, new Irish coach Andy Farrell secured a 19:12 win over Scotland, while winger trick by winger Josh Adams helped Wales a tough 42-0 win over Italy.

Reuters, AAP

