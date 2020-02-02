France sends 600 additional troops to combat Sahel extremists

France will deploy 600 additional soldiers in the African Sahel to combat extremists and increase the number of troops there to 5,100, the defense minister said Sunday.

In a statement, Defense Minister Florence Parly said that most reinforcements for the Barkhane force will be deployed in the three border areas between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

“Another part of these reinforcements will be directly involved with the G5 Sahel forces to join them in the fight,” she said.

Parly added that Chad “should soon deploy an additional battalion” within the G5 Sahel Joint Force, bringing together Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in the three-border zone. It is the epicenter of the fight against jihadist groups, including the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (ISIS-GS).

“The reinforcement … should enable us to increase the pressure against the ISIS-GS … We will not leave room for those who want to destabilize the Sahel,” she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the G5 Sahel group launched a new plan to combat jihadists on January 13.

The corresponding press