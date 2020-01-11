France sees more national protests against pension changes paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

By the time the demonstration ended, 20 demonstrators and 16 police officers were injured, according to the Paris police. Officers made two dozen arrests in the midst of incidental fire peaks, the Paris police said.

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors when employees joined the protest. The metro traffic in Paris was severely disrupted, except for one automated line that ran normally.

The national railway company, SNCF, said about a third of its employees were on strike on Thursday, the 36th day of the strike by railway workers. Three high-speed trains out of five were in operation. Regional trains were also hit. and many schools were closed.

Trade unions have also called on workers to block access to major ports, including in the southern city of Marseille.

Philippe Martinez, head of the hard left CGT union, said, “There are many people on strike,” but the government does not seem “willing to discuss and take into account the views of trade unions.”

Discussions between the government and the trade unions resumed on Tuesday, but no compromise was found. A new round of negotiations aimed at financing the new pension system is planned for Friday. Macron has asked his government to make a quick compromise with reformist unions.

So far, the government has maintained its plan to raise the full retirement age from 62 to 64, the most criticized part of the proposals.

The changes are intended to unite the 42 different pension schemes of France into one scheme. According to specific pension schemes, some people, such as railway workers, may retire early. Others, such as lawyers and doctors, pay less tax.

Trade unions fear that people will have to work longer for lower pensions, and polls suggest that at least half of the French still support the strikes.

Associated Press, The Associated Press