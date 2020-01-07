Loading...

PARIS – Charlie Hebdo’s editor has not left alone since January 7, 2015. The widow of one of the cartoonists from the satirical newspaper cannot bear to draw a note that her husband stuck to the door that morning: “Have fun with it, my dear. I’ll see you soon.”

France commemorates the fifth anniversary of the extremist attack on Charlie Hebdo on Tuesday, killing nine of his editors, a security guard, a visitor to the building and a patrol officer in the street. The murderers were a pair of French brothers, supporters of Al-Qaeda who claimed that the attack was revenge on caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Two days later, an accomplice who promised loyalty to the Islamic State group seized hostages in a kosher supermarket. In total, 17 people died before nearly-simultaneous police raids killed the three shooters. The lawsuit against a network of accused people starts in May.

Riss, the editor, using his pseudonym, was injured in the attack and continues to live under constant police protection to this day.

“I am here. Were here. Charlie Hebdo is still there. Still standing and just as determined,” he told France Info radio on Tuesday for a somber commemoration at the site of the first attack. “We never stopped laughing, because that is part of life. “

Maryse Wolinski, whose husband Georges stuck a note on the door before he left for the editorial meeting that morning, records it along with dozens of his drawings. She is still in mourning.

“It is not because five years have passed that I will not be angry anymore. I want to express that during the trial. Talk to these people, why they did it. I think it will be better after the trial. I hope so, she told RMC television.

The latest issue of Charlie Hebdo is dedicated to freedom of expression, five years after the death of most editors.

Lori Hinnant, The Associated Press