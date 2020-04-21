France is calling on Apple to relax iPhone security for the development of coronavirus tracking applications

The French government has asked Apple to relax a Bluetooth privacy standard that impedes the development of a mobile application designed to track the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Bloomberg government, the government is building an application that will be launched on May 11. However, there are delays due to one of the built-in features designed to protect Bluetooth which prevents the communications protocol from constantly running in the background when transferring data from an iPhone.

Contact tracking and tracking applications are developed in Europe and the United Kingdom to combat COVID-19. Following in the footsteps of countries such as South Korea and Australia, mobile technology is expected to be able to provide scientists and government agencies with broader data on the new coronavirus spread, as well as alerting citizens when they come in contact. with a confirmed case.

There are a number of privacy and security issues related to such applications, such as the idea that geolocation data built into government systems could be used to track individuals’ activities and after COVID-19 was resolved. , such applications could be part of a gradual erosion of our rights of movement and association.

However, when installing such applications is voluntary, it may also be a temporary undertaking to keep track of the spread of respiratory disease and to look for resources to prevent outbreaks.

The application of the French government has remained wrapped up so far, with few details made available to the public. However, it is known that downloading and installing the application will be voluntary.

In an interview with the publication, digital minister Cedric O said that the government is asking Apple “to lift the technical hurdle to allow us to develop a European healthcare solution that is related to our health system.”

The minister added that the government is in talks with the iPad and the iPhone maker, but no progress has been made yet.

As Google and Apple develop their own mobile platforms, which would enable Bluetooth-based contact tracing applications, the French government’s expectation to deploy a home-based solution may be due to restrictions on standard Bluetooth, except that the application is compatible. with the modifications of the technology giants.

Apple and Google’s solution will keep the data on use phones, while the French government wants user information to be stored on a central server, Bloomberg said.

In related news this week, a coronavirus tracing application demonstrated to the Dutch government, Covid19 Alert, did not meet acceptable safety standards at the first control hint. Shortly after the source code of the application was published online, the developers noticed that a database connected to Alert Covid19 had been leaked but belonged to another application project containing the details of 200 users. .

ZDNet has contacted Apple and will update when we hear back.

