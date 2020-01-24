France announced three confirmed cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first outside of Asia and the United States, on Friday.

The authorities said all three patients had traveled to China. Two of them belonged to the same family. They were the first cases registered in Europe.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said she was expecting more cases and the virus had to be fought like wildfire. She said the likely reason France has the first European cases is because it quickly developed a test that doctors can use to quickly diagnose sick people.

France’s health minister said Europe needs to be prepared for other new cases of the spreading epidemic that needs to be combated like wildfire.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said the two confirmed cases, the first in Europe, concerned people who had traveled to China, where hundreds of people fell ill and more than two dozen died. The sick patients in France were quickly hospitalized in isolation in Paris and in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Partly because of Europe’s open borders, the minister said she expected more cases.

“We see how difficult it is to close the borders in today’s world. In reality it is not possible, ”she said.

According to Buzyn, the rapid diagnosis of new cases is crucial to slow the spread of the virus. She said the likely reason France has the first European cases is because it quickly developed a test that doctors can use to quickly diagnose sick people.

“You have to treat an epidemic like a fire, which means you have to find the source very quickly,” she said. “We identified the first positive cases very quickly.”

One of the sick, a 48-year-old man, went through Wuhan, China’s epicenter, before traveling to France on Wednesday, the minister said. He’s been in the hospital in Bordeaux since Thursday. She said he was a French citizen who had traveled to China for work and lived in the Bordeaux region.

Another is hospitalized in a large city hospital in Paris. The minister said that the person had also traveled to China, but had little other information on the case, as it was confirmed only a few minutes before her speech at a hastily convened evening news conference.

The minister said that the Bordeaux patient had had contact with about 10 people before he was admitted. The French authorities are trying to contact them.

The minister asked people suspected of being ill to call emergency services and stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. She said those who came in contact with the two sick patients would also be informed.

“It is important to control the fire as quickly as possible. This results in the need to compile medical histories and find people who have been in contact with the patient, ”she said.

“We will do everything we can to stem this epidemic,” she promised.

The French minister promised “total transparency” when the country fought the outbreak and said her ministry would publish daily news updates “so that there is no false information on social networks.”

It has been reported that she is fine.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.