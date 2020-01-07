France and the EU are ready to respond to the American threat of new rates

Loading...

PARIS – France has warned that it will take revenge with the full support of the European Union if the United States imposes rates of up to $ 2.4 billion in French products, including Champagne, Roquefort cheese, handbags and lipstick.

The US is considering 100% rates for some French goods in response to France’s decision to tax the local digital enterprise of major technology companies such as Google and Facebook. With a decision on the expected rates in the coming days, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire met EU commercial manager Phil Hogan in Paris on Tuesday.

“We believe that the American sanction project against the French digital tax is unfriendly, inappropriate and illegal,” said Le Maire.

If American rates were imposed, “we would refer the matter to the World Trade Organization and be ready to respond,” Le Maire said.

Hogan said the issue of digital taxation is “a very serious dispute with the United States.”

“The EU Commission is working with France,” he added.

Since last year, France has had a 3% annual tax on revenue in France from digital companies with an annual worldwide turnover of more than 750 million euros ($ 830 million) and a French turnover of more than 25 million euros. France calls for a global agreement to improve taxation of digital activities, which are usually reported in the home country of the company rather than where it does business.

When asked about possible retaliation measures from France, Le Maire said that the country is considering “all options”. He did not elaborate on the problem.

The US is expected to announce potential rates by next week, but France has called on the Trump government to refrain from taking a decision while negotiations are underway with the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In a telephone conversation with US Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin on Monday, Le Maire said the parties had agreed “to step up efforts in the coming days to try to find a compromise.”

In conversations with President Donald Trump last August, French President Emmanuel Macron promised that France would give up its digital tax if the OECD, which includes 134 countries, reached agreement on better taxation of digital companies.

