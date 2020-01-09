Fran Drescher brings The Nanny to Broadway

Loading...

Fran Fine leaves Vlissingen and goes to Broadway! On January 8, Fran Drescher played, who played the iconic character for six years The nanny, announced that she is in the process of turning the popular 90s sitcom into a musical. According to Deadline, Drescher writes the musical with her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, who also helped her make the show, and Crazy ex girlfriendRachel Bloom has signed to write the music alongside Adam Schlesinger. Marc Bruni, who made his directing debut on Broadway with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, is set to direct.

“We are so excited to work on the Broadway musical, The nanny, “Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement.” We are equally excited that wildly talented Rachel Bloom will write the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and will have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing. “

The nanny broadcast for six years on CBS, from 1993 to 1999, and earned a total of 12 Emmy nominations. Drescher played in the series as a Jewish fashionista from Queens, NY, who, after breaking up with her boyfriend, becomes a babysitter for three wealthy children in Manhattan. Many speculated that a show reboot was in the making after Drescher suggested a major announcement that would soon come from himself and Jacobson in 2018. “We’re talking about it. Peter and I are taking over,” she said Entertainment tonight at the time. “We are working on a very large project. It will be very exciting for the fans, but I do not yet have the freedom to announce it. But it will be big.” Shortly thereafter, she mentioned the possibility of casting Cardi B as the star of the show if a reboot actually took place.

No further details at this time The nannymusical adaptation is foreseen, but we definitely want to be the first to know when the casting details are announced.