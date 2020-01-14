Framingham father and son shot dead

Framingham man arrested in connection with the fatal murder of a man and his son, Middlesex district attorney Marian Ryan said. Ryan said Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, was arrested at 14:30. Tuesday at a hotel in Marlborough. He was charged with two counts of murder, as well as several firearm offenses. James “Manny” Wade, 45, of Framingham, and his 24-year-old son James Wade, also of Framingham, were killed in a shootout near an apartment building on the south side of the city. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Framingham Police Department confirmed that the fatal shooting took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. On Friday in the area of ​​Second and Beaver streets, Framingham police responded at approximately 11:37 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Manny Wade was transported to MetroWest Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials say James Wade was pronounced dead at the scene. “Words cannot even express how I feel,” said 24-year-old mother Yolanda Ellison. “I would never have thought in a million years that I would start January without my son and Manny too. He was also like a family, because we met in high school.” The victims were not residents of the apartments where the shooting took place, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, but they did have friends and family who live there. A witness who lives in the Pelham apartments told WCVB that she heard seven to eight shots and rushed downstairs to her house. I saw the police arrive, then I went outside to see what was going on, ”she said. “I walked to where I saw they were curled up, and that’s where I saw a body.” A body was found in the street, and a car with a bullet hole in his front windshield was found on the nearby Beaver Terrace Circle. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. “I just told the detective that it was horrible,” said Ellison. “Not only did I lose my son, but a father also died. I just want justice done. You know, I just want the one who did it to be found and to be on the street.” investigate the fire.

A Framingham man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and his son, according to Middlesex district attorney Marian Ryan.

Ryan said that Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in Marlborough. He was charged with two counts of murder, as well as several firearm offenses.

James “Manny” Wade, 45, of Framingham, and his 24-year-old son James Wade, also of Framingham, were killed in a shootout near an apartment building on the south side of the city.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Framingham Police Department confirmed that the fatal shooting took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of ​​Second and Beaver streets.

Framingham police responded around 11:37 p.m. to a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found the victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Manny Wade was transported to MetroWest Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officials said James Wade was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot even express how I feel,” said 24-year-old mother Yolanda Ellison. “I would never have thought in a million years that I would start January without my son and Manny as well. He was like a family too, because we met in high school.”

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the victims did not live in the apartments at the scene of the shooting, but had friends and family members living there.

A witness who lives in the Pelham apartments told WCVB that she heard seven to eight shots and rushed downstairs to her home.

“Once I saw the police arrive, I went outside to see what was going on,” she said. “I walked over to where I saw they were curled up, and that’s where I saw a body.”

A body was found on the street, and a car with a bullet hole in its front windshield was found on the nearby Beaver Terrace Circle.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

“I just told the detective that it was horrible,” said Ellison. “Not only did I lose my son, but a father also died. I just want justice done. You know, I just want the one who did it to be found and to be on the street.”

Framingham police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate the shots.

.