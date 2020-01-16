Thursday, Maria Bartiromo, host of Fox Business Network, tried to start the last cycle of performative indignation in the right media, by comparing to the “bullet cases” the ceremonial pens that Nancy Pelosi used to sign the articles of impeachment.

The Speaker was severely criticized for allegedly dealing with the grim opportunity to deliver the impeachment articles to the Senate in an apparently joyful manner: Pelosi distributed special pens to the deputy directors and presidents present, which is more typical of celebration occasions.

Bartiromo, who since joining Fox Business in 2013 has morphed from a respected financial reporter to a shameless Trump booster, has taken criticism further, turning ball point pens into a bizarre psychodrama.

During the broadcast of his morning program on the NBF, the former CNBC journalist went on Twitter to show what the pens looked like that could be part of a full metal jacket.

“These are the pens that Nancy Pelosi used to sign the articles and she distributed them to colleagues,” she wrote in the now deleted tweet. “Wow, they look like bullet cases. Join us now. “

Moments later, in an on-air segment with Karl Rove, Bartiromo awkwardly pierced his outrage in a question for Bush’s ex-assistant.

“So the day was supposed to be dark, but Nancy Pelosi, well, she was distributing pens to colleagues,” she said. “We have a picture of those pens that I want you to take on this subject, the pens, look like bullet cases.”

“The Washington Examiner reported that the word” United “was misspelled on the pen,” said Bartiromo. “What is your opinion on yesterday’s events?”

Rove, for his part, largely ignored Bartiromo’s craze for gold-tipped pens, claiming instead that he was “a little taken aback” by the ceremony while focusing on the general treatment of dismissal by the House Democrats.

After the segment, and Bartiromo’s seemingly failed attempt to create the right’s outrage on the day, the NBF host deleted his tweet.

.