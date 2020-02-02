FOX’s Joe Buck sentimental calling Super Bowl: “It’s a cool story”

<noscript><iframe width="770" height="434" src="https://videopress.com/embed/inmUSGxH?hd=0&autoPlay=0&permalink=0&loop=0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR / AP) – Since the Chiefs of Kansas City qualified for Super Bowl 54, Joe Buck has made a sentimental journey. It was 50 years ago that his father, Hall of Fame announcer Jack Buck, called his only Super Bowl on television when the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

But when Buck arrived in Miami this week to name the Fox game, his focus was more on preparing for Sunday’s match-up between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s a cool story for my family and I, but once the kick-off happens, it’s all about who makes the catch and tackles it,” he said.

Joe Buck watched a restored Super Bowl 4 broadcast last week. What struck him most was that the game was part of what would be a transforming year for his father. Jack Buck took over as the best announcer for St. Louis Cardinals games in 1970 after Harry Caray was fired.

It also happened when Joe Buck was only 8 months old.

“My dad had changed a lot of lives in the broadcast. His career was about to start and he was about to rise to his characteristic job that gave him the impact he had,” Joe Buck said.

Super Bowl 4 is also memorable because Chiefs coach Hank Stram has become a popular figure after being picked up by NFL Films. Stram became Jack Buck’s partner for “Monday Night Football” and 17 Super Bowls for CBS Radio.

Joe Buck forged a close friendship with Stram as he accompanied his father on many journeys.

“The Super Bowl NFL movie was how he was 24 hours a day. That is why watching makes me laugh,” Buck said. “What people loved him is that he wore his emotions on his sleeve “

Buck says he goes to those games for his indoctrination by calling football, and that translates into the way he interacts with Troy Aikman during games.

“I don’t know if we have the space they had on the radio as far as we talk, but I think it’s natural where two people listen to each other and feed each other, when broadcasts are great,” he said.

With New England not in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last six years, Buck is excited about this year’s matchup because it’s new.

“It feels like a new matchup. For as much hype as there is, people are excited to watch. People ask who I like and my opinion often changes, “he said.

Another difference is that Fox’s top team didn’t mention many 49ers games. Buck / Aikman only had two San Francisco games, including the NFC championship. Despite that, Buck feels a lot of familiarity with the 49ers with their crew.

He also believes that the biggest question in the game is whether Niners QB Jimmy Garropolo can make the decisive action if needed.

“They haven’t needed him so far. It’s a multi-dimensional team,” he said.

Buck is going to write his own history this weekend. It is his sixth Super Bowl with Aikman, which is best suited for a few announcers / analysts on one network. Pat Summerall and John Madden named eight Super Bowls: five on CBS and three on Fox.

Buck, Aikman and Cris Collinsworth became Fox’s best NFL team in 2002. The trio named Super Bowl 39 in Jacksonville before Collinsworth left for NBC in 2005.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been together for 18 years. Our first Super Bowl was in Florida (Jacksonville) and Andy Reid was one of the coaches,” he said. “If you really enjoy each other as friends, it will come true the air. I know it is in the game that everyone is going to do well. “

34.052234

-118.243685

.