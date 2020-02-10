Foxconn’s largest iPhone systems: a closed, a barely opened

The effects of the corona virus on Apple suppliers continue into the second week, as Foxconn’s largest iPhone systems are badly affected.

The government excluded one plant from reopening, while only 10% of the company’s workforce grew to a second plant.

Foxconn informed workers in its Shenzhen headquarters last week that they should not return to work.

We urge you not to return to Shenzhen to protect everyone’s health and safety and to comply with governmental virus prevention measures, ”Foxconn wrote to employees. “We will keep you updated on the situation in the city. The company will protect the work-related rights and interests of everyone throughout the duration. Regarding the reunion in Shenzhen, please wait for more information.”

This is due to the fact that the Chinese government prohibited the plant from reopening. The government issued a strange non-refusal, saying that it did not when it said that controls were still underway and that a date to restart production would be announced shortly.

A Reuters report said today that Foxconn had asked to restart production in Shenzhen, but was refused approval.

Taiwan’s Foxconn was not allowed to resume production at its factory in Shenzhen, south China, which was closed due to the outbreak of the corona virus, on Monday.

“Our request to restart production (in Shenzhen) was rejected. We need to improve our anti-virus measures for further screening, ”said the person who refused to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the subject (…).

The authorities of the Shenzhen production center will check the plant again later this week to ensure that the necessary anti-virus measures have been taken. The employees should not return to work on Tuesday.

A separate report said the company had received approval to restart production at its larger Zhengzhou plant. However, only 10% of the workforce showed up.

Apple supplier Foxconn received approval to restart production at a major Chinese plant after being forced to shut down after a coronavirus outbreak. So far, however, only 10% of the factory’s workforce has returned, a source told Reuters.

Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer of custom electronics, has been given the go-ahead to restart production in central China’s east city of Zhengzhou, the person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This is likely due to transportation restrictions that prevent workers from returning to the city after a family visit to the Chinese New Year.

It’s not just Foxconn’s largest iPhone systems affected by the virus: Reuters reports that “company executives have made great efforts to negotiate with the authorities to restart production in other parts of China, including Kunshan.”

Well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo previously said iPhone deliveries could be cut 10% this quarter, an estimate that Trendforce supported today and lowered the forecast to 41 million phones.

In China itself, the impact is expected to worsen as both stores and factories are closed, leaving fewer opportunities for smartphone purchases. It is estimated that smartphone sales in China could halve this quarter.

