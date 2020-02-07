Foxconn headquarters will not reopen on February 10 as planned

Foxconn has announced that its headquarters and one of its iPhone plants will not reopen on February 10. Chinese companies should resume operations after a long break on Monday to curb the spread of the corona virus.

The news comes the day we learn that Apple stores in China are unlikely to reopen that day.

Bloomberg saw the memo for employees at the Foxconn plant in Shenzhen.

[Foxconn, formerly known as] Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. told employees at its Shenzhen plant that according to a Bloomberg News […]

“In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone and to comply with governmental virus prevention measures, we strongly advise you not to return to Shenzhen,” Foxconn wrote to the employees in a text message. “We will keep you updated on the situation in the city. The company will protect the work-related rights and interests of everyone throughout the duration. Regarding the Shenzhen reunion, please wait for more information.”

The company had previously announced that production at its largest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou would initiate quarantine measures to enable reopening on February 10. A statement by the company leaves open the possibility that this will not be reopened in time.

“For political and commercial reasons, we do not comment on our specific manufacturing facilities,” said Foxconn in a statement regarding Bloomberg’s requests. “We have closely monitored the current public health challenges related to the coronavirus and are applying all recommended health and hygiene measures to all aspects of our business in the affected markets.”

CEO Tim Cook previously said the outbreak of the corona virus creates “uncertainty” for the company, and Apple decided to forecast an above-average forecast range for the current quarter.

The closings of stores and other outlets for Apple products will affect sales in China, but the stronger impact is likely to affect production. Although key Apple suppliers are currently announcing that they plan to resume operations on February 10 – with extraordinary measures to achieve this – some doubt that this will be the case or that the desired production volumes will be achieved.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has good supply chain sources, believes iPhone production may have declined 10% this quarter and prospects for the following quarter are unclear.

