Foxconn denies report announcing the cancellation of a new factory in India following a dispute with Apple

Apple supplier Foxconn refutes reports that it has reneged on an agreement to invest $ 5 billion in manufacturing facilities in India. The Times of India released its first development report this week, citing comments from Industry Minister Subhash Desai.

There appears to have been some level of miscommunication between Foxconn and the Indian government. Desai is reported to have told the press that Foxconn’s investment in India would not materialize due to increased competition from local manufacturing companies, as well as an “internal dispute” between Foxconn and Apple.

“The investment commitment made by Foxconn does not hold. This will not happen in the future either, “said Desai.

Foxconn first entered into a memorandum of understanding with India in 2015, the company agreeing to increase investment in Indian manufacturing and plans to establish 10 to 12 facilities in India by 2020 for the production of consumer electronics.

However, following the Times of India report, Foxconn released its own statement. Speaking to Focus Taiwan, a Foxconn spokesperson refuted Minister Desai’s claims. The manufacturer said reports of an “internal dispute” with Apple are false and that production plans in India are advancing:

It wouldn’t be a Foxconn statement without coverage, however. The company added that it regularly reviews its “global investment plans” and that it “will make adjustments to meet the needs of its customers.”

As such, the end result remains to be seen. Foxconn is expected to increase its production of iPhones in India, but it remains to be seen whether this is still on the cards. After all, Foxconn does not have the best track record of tracking investment commitments.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding manufacturing, analysts are optimistic about Apple’s performance in India. Apple is already manufacturing the iPhone XR in India, which analysts said helped the company improve its performance in the country last year.

