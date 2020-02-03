FOX6 and Toyota “Salute to Veterans 2020” RAV4 Giveaway

MILWAUKEE – Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota work together to greet our veterans and their families with a special competition especially for them – the chance to get one 2020 Toyota RAV4! One (1) lucky big prize winner will receive one RAV4 LE AWD SUV with many standard functions. Your local Milwaukee Toyota dealer even covers sales tax, license and title costs. In addition, Toyota Financial Services will offer a Vehicle Service Agreement and ToyotaCare Plus. This incredible package is more than appreciated $ 30,000!

Until February 13, 2020, we invite you to nominate a veteran or the family of a veteran to win this great grand prize. Tell us inside 150 words or less who they are, when and where they served, which branch of the army and why you nominate them to win the Toyota RAV4. You will also have to upload a photo of your nominee. You can nominate yourself if you are a veteran.

All submissions are assessed for suitability and six (6) finalists are selected. We will show each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner at FOX6 News at 4, live from the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The winner of the grand prize will be determined as follows: Each finalist will randomly select an envelope – only one of those envelopes has congratulations! Letter stowed securely – whatever finalist has congratulations! Letter in their hand will be our big prize winner and the lucky owner of a beautiful, brand new 2020 Toyota RAV4!

So, appoint a veteran or veteran family today and join FOX6 and Toyota in greeting our veterans and the families of those who served.

Note: For the purposes of this competition, “Veteran” or “Veterans” family is defined by the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs. The six finalists and / or their family member (s) must show proof of service (copy of active service orders, their DD214 or WD55 papers) before 20 February 2020. disqualification of the veteran (or family of the veteran) of the competition. The six finalists must be at the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show and appear live on FOX6 on February 26, 2020 (3:15 PM – 5:00 PM) – finalists must be present to win. The actual vehicle won may differ from the vehicle shown on this webpage.

