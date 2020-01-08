Fox Valley Humane Association dog advocacy plea: Jax seeks family

Loading...

An excitable dog named Jax spent almost two years in an Appleton shelter.

The Fox Valley Humane Association has been hosting Jax for more than 700 days, but no one has adopted it yet. They launched a social media campaign to find the puppy a family of his own.

On Monday, the organization’s Facebook post – featuring the big brown eyes and pointy ears of the pit bull mix – racked up hundreds of actions in one day.

Jax is around 3 years old and arrived at the shelter in March 2018 on a bus from the south, according to his online description.

“Jax is looking for a family who will give him a lot of patience while he learns his ways,” says the description. “He’s struggling to contain his enthusiasm and can be cranky when he’s ready to play.”

Any family that adopts Jax should keep in mind certain things: it must be in a house with children aged 10 years and over, and the family must not have cats. Jax is considered a dog with special needs, according to its description.

A message from Green Bay and Allocate Animal Hospital urged people to look beyond the stigma against black dogs and pit bulls.

The shelter charges $ 150 to adopt Jax. It is sterilized and sterilized. For information on adoption, call (920) 733-1717. Submit an online application here.

“Please consider opening your heart and your home to this southern gentleman,” says the refuge’s message.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

