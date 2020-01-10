Fox Sports' test cricket ratings flat, but numbers' hit our forecasts' due to Kayo Sports

Loading...

Foxtel’s bold investment in cricket has suffered from test ratings this summer due to a significant increase in free-to-air ratings. However, the subscription television provider says the launch of the Kayo Sports streaming service is “shaking the numbers”.

The pay-TV company, majority owned by News Corp, has focused heavily on this sport and under the US $ 1.2 billion local broadcasting rights agreement signed by Cricket Australia with Foxtel and Seven West Media – $ 630 million spent over six years in 2018.

Shane Warne commented in Brisbane this summer.Credit: Getty Images

For the test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, Fox Sports again had an all-star cast with Shane Warne, Kerry O’Keeffe and Michael Vaughan to improve reporting and promote access to players and technical equipment.

According to Oztam numbers, Foxtel’s test ratings fell by one percent compared to its first season under the rights agreement in 2018-19. The average of the five metropolises per day was 161,000, which corresponds to a decrease of 163,000 compared to India and Sri Lanka last year. Seven’s subway average in the five tests was 509,000, an increase of 13 percent over 452,000 last summer. The audience share rose from 73 percent to 76 percent.