Fox Sports is adding an additional Super Bowl ad pod two months after inventory runs out - Adweek

Almost two months after the sale of its Super Bowl inventory, which covers the fastest market in nine years, Fox has found a way to benefit from the massive demand from advertisers this year.

The company has added an additional “floater” ad pod to the game, which will take two minutes and 30 seconds, according to Seth Winter, Fox Sports’ EVP. That means Fox was able to generate additional Super Bowl advertising revenue of $ 25 million.

“Floater” pads are used when injuries or other unexpected interruptions in the action.

Fox Sports sold out its Super Bowl LIV ad inventory on November 22nd. It was the earliest time in nine years that a Super Bowl had sold out since the Super Bowl XLV, which also aired on Fox, wrapped up its in-game sales in late October 2010.

Fox gets up to $ 5.6 million per 30-second spot – a new Super Bowl record. Aside from a long-term business that closed less than $ 5 million years ago, “everything we did this year was north of $ 5.2 million,” Winter said in November. He told Adweek that the average price for a 30-second spot was in the low to medium $ 5 million range.

(Typically, advertisers who buy only a single Super Bowl seat will be charged the higher price. Anyone purchasing multiple seats in the game or as part of a larger purchase from Fox Sports media will receive a discounted price.)

In recent years, the networks’ Super Bowl seats have been sold out days or even hours before the game. That changed when Winter joined Fox last January.

He accelerated the process by initially working with the NFL to reduce the number of commercial breaks from five to four each quarter. Moving the consolidated inventory to fewer pods created fewer A and Z positions (the first and last of each pod), resulting in a decrease in premium inventory. As a result, Fox sold all of its Super Bowl A positions by early fall.

The decline in premium inventory and consistent pricing – along with falling linear ratings in almost every other category except live sports – have helped create the urgency of an earlier transaction in the market, according to Winter.

After Winter announced in mid-November that the game was already 78% sold out and only 17 of Fox’s 77 in-game slots were available, the market recovered “unbelievably” due to the “very real possibility” brands would be excluded if they didn’t move quickly, ”he said in November.

Even after the Super Bowl was sold out, the brands still hoped for a path that caused Winter to create the additional pod. He said Fox Sports had been working with the NFL for weeks to find the optimal format for adding more inventory.

Winter announced last month that Adweek had a waiting list of brands that were looking to either enter the game or extend the length of the spots they had already bought. “We could still sell half or more quarters based on a line of people who want to attend this year,” he said.