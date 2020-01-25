Fox News' Sean Hannity will interview Trump before the Super Bowl - Adweek

President Trump will officially be part of Fox’s Super Bowl Sunday pre-game program.

He will sit down with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Sunday, February 2nd, before the game. The interview is expected to air on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET, during the network’s Super Bowl Pregame Show.

Hannity’s interview with Trump will not be live. Instead, it is taken to the White House earlier in the day.

While the presidential interview before the Super Bowl was a staple for Super Bowl Sunday, Trump skipped training in 2018 when NBC aired the game. Before last year’s Super Bowl, which aired on CBS, he spoke to Margaret Brennan from CBS News’ Face the Nation. And Trump sat down with Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly before the 2017 Super Bowl on Fox.

Further parts of the interview with Trump will be featured the following evening in Hannity’s Fox News program called Hannity. After Hannity’s Monday edition, the entire discussion will be available online at FoxNews.com.

Hannity told Variety that he plans to interview Trump about the Senate impeachment process, the economy, the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and the team he believes will win the Super Bowl.

In addition to his interview with Hannity, Trump will also appear during the Super Bowl itself: his reelection campaign has bought an ad that will be broadcast during the game.