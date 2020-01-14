Fox News repeatedly quotes sarcastic Tweet from conservative writer as Liberals cancel Vince Vaughn

In an effort to describe actor Vince Vaughn’s online reaction to shaking hands with President Donald Trump as a “liberal cancellation culture” targeting the Wedding Crashers star, Fox News repeatedly cited a sarcastic tweet written by the conservative Washington Examiner news site.

After former Daily Beast employee Timothy Burke tweeted a video of the resolutely libertarian Vaughns and Trump chatting in Monday night’s college football championship game with an ironic legend, a number of high-profile conservative Twitter accounts castigated the almost non-existent outrage on the left.

Siraj Hashmi of the Washington Examiner joked: “Ladies and gentlemen, I regret to inform you that Vince Vaughn is CANCELED.”

While it is obvious that Hashmi was mocking the so-called cancellation culture, a Fox News digital reporter on Tuesday morning sincerely included his tweet in an article on “Liberal outrage” about the Vaughn meeting – Trump, painting Hashmi as part of the so-called leftist crowd calling for the actor to be “canceled”.

After Hashmi finally pushed back and noted that the frame of the article had prompted Trump supporters to flood his inbox and social media comment sections with angry messages, the article was quietly edited to note that the Washington Examiner writer’s tweet “predicted the reaction of Vaughn’s onset from the left.” “

Although the online article has been changed, the message that Hashmi’s online publication was sarcastic has clearly not made its way to the network’s live programs.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of the chatfest in the early afternoon, Outmumbered, host Melissa Francis presented a segment on Vaughn, saying that the actor “chatting and laughing” with Trump “triggered a violent backlash from the left” before broadcasting Hashmi’s tweet.

Although no one noticed the tweet was sarcastic, co-host Dagen McDowell said that his “grip” was that the majority of the online reaction at the time was that the Conservatives were calling the Liberals in. declaring, “Oh, are you fired? Oh, it’s canceled! “

“They were not leftists,” she added. “These are conservatives who are trying to foment anger and anger.”

The next hour, meanwhile, the anchor Outnumbered Overtime Harris Faulkner also devoted a segment to the “culture of liberal cancellation” targeting Vaughn – and she also highlighted Hashmi’s tweet as a prime example of the one of the “many outraged critics” of the actor.

Conservative commentator Jaime Weinstein, however, tried to point out to Faulkner that the Swingers star was unlikely to be canceled, noting that these were “just a few angry Twitter shots”.

Weinstein also rejected White House spokesman Hogan Gidley’s statement to Fox News earlier today that the Democrats were more angry with Vince Vaughn than with Iranian general killed Qassem Soleimani killing Americans, saying the flack Trump “could have gotten over his skis” like “Democrats don’t give up on this.”

After being informed that the Fox News show repeatedly cited his tweet, Hashmi – who made several live appearances at Fox News and Fox Business – changed his Twitter name to “SHARIA NOW” on the advice of another Twitter account, which pointed out that it could be “the greatest troll opportunity of your life.”

.