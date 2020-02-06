Fox News Internal document Bashes John Solomon, Joe diGenova and Rudy Giuliani for spreading “disinformation”

Fox News’s own investigation team warned colleagues not to trust the claims of some top commentators on Ukraine.

An internal Fox News briefing book, obtained by The Daily Beast, openly questions the credibility of Fox News, John Solomon, and accuses him of playing an “indispensable role” in a Ukrainian “disinformation campaign”.

The document also accuses frequent Fox News guest Rudy Giuliani of reinforcing disinformation as part of an attempt to dislodge former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and dismisses Fox News guests Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova – both fiery Trump – boosters – for spreading disinformation. ”

The 162-page document entitled “Ukraine, disinformation and the Trump administration” was created by Fox News senior political affairs specialist Bryan S. Murphy, who produces research on what is known as the Network’s Brain Room – a department for editorial staff of researchers who provide information, data and topic guides for network programming.

The research assignment is particularly critical of Solomon, a former opinion columnist at The Hill, whose opinion pieces on Ukraine made unsubstantiated claims about his government interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Solomon’s papers for The Hill have encouraged Giuliani’s efforts to get dirty to excavate in Ukraine, which eventually led to the deposition of Trump. Trump has also often cited the doubtful reporting of Solomon on Twitter in defense.

While Solomon is portrayed at Hannity’s show as a crusade “investigative reporter” – even though The Hill openly calls him an opinion columnist – the Brain Room document accuses the employee of participating in a Ukrainian smear campaign. “John Solomon played an indispensable role in the collection and domestic publication of elements of this disinformation campaign,” notes the Fox briefing book.

Those smears, according to the briefing, were driven by people such as dishonored former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and the allies of Dmytro Firtash, a sued Ukrainian oligarch and accused Russian high-level mafia employee (an allegation he denies). Both Lutsenko and Firtash have been seen as forces driving Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Trump’s political enemies.

Elsewhere in the internal letter, Murphy urges Fox News employees to focus on a wide range of alleged Solomon journalistic acts, including ‘non-disclosure of conflicts, use of unreliable sources, publication of false and misleading stories, wrong representation of sources and opaque coordination with stakeholders. ”

Despite Solomon’s reputation for doubtful claims, he remained a fixture on Fox News, even as a witness to deposition witness Col. Alexander Vindman – who listened to the infamous quid pro quo call between Trump and the President of Ukraine – testified that “all elements “The columnist’s supposed Ukraine reporting was” false. ” The Hill announced that it would conduct a full evaluation of Solomon’s work. Although he has not appeared on Hannity’s show since December 26, Solomon’s most recent Fox performance appeared on Laura Ingraham’s primetime show last Friday.

The existence of the briefing book was publicly marked for the first time by Marcus DiPaola, a former freelance Fox News producer. Solomon, who wrote for Newsweek / The Daily Beast years ago, did not respond to a request for comment. Giuliani, Toensing and diGenova either.

“The FOX News research department produces a briefing book for all the important stories, which serves as a permanent collection of comprehensive data on important topics for internal use by everyone in editorial functions. The briefing book of Ukraine is nothing more than an extensive chronological report of what every person involved in the controversy in Ukraine did at any identifiable time, including following media appearances by major players that appeared on FOX News and in many other outlets “Mitch Kweit, senior vice president of the Brain Room, said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The 200-page document contains thousands of data points and the vast majority have no relationship with FOX News – instead it is now being taken out of context and politicized to damage the network.”

The document also disputes the credibility of Trump’s personal attorney and frequent Fox News guest Rudy Giuliani. While the former mayor of New York regularly appeared at Fox to justify his efforts to force the Ukrainian government to investigate the son Hunter of former vice president Joe Biden on behalf of Trump, Murphy claims that Giuliani is easily fooled by Ukrainian disinformation.

Murphy writes that Giuliani has a “high susceptibility to disinformation”, spread by Ukrainians such as Lutsenko and Firtash. The document notes that two accused Giuliani friends, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, “had strong reported financial ties with Firtash.”

“Full reading of the timeline – not a small task – highlights the extensive role that Rudy Giuliani and his colleagues Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman play in spreading disinformation,” Murphy writes.

The assignment also calls for the credibility of diGenova and Toensing, a married couple of lawyers in Washington and frequent Fox News guests who appeared in the network’s right-wing comments.

The pair was regularly deployed by Fox hosts such as Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and Tucker Carlson to criticize the Democrats accusation investigation and attack Fox News analysts who questioned the President’s actions. DiGenova briefly stopped appearing on Fox after he had spewed the anti-Semitic troop that liberal billionaire George Soros “controls” the US Department of Foreign Affairs. And then he and his wife haven’t appeared on the network since December.

Fox News reported in September that diGenova and Toensing were working with Giuliani to dig dirt on the Bidens. “Striking are the roles of Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing in spreading disinformation and their participation in useful stories while they were employed by Firtash,” adds the internal research assignment.

During their Fox appearances on the developing Ukraine scandal in 2019, diGenova and Toensing did not notice that they were working for Firtash, which is trying to prevent extradition to the United States. The pair had billed the Ukrainian oligarch $ 1 million from October, according to a Bloomberg report.

In last year’s document, Fox employees are urged to take into account that diGenova and Toensing did not notice during their Fox appearances that they were employed by Firtash. It advises employees to focus on “non-disclosure of financial motives and representation of Firtash while spreading false and misleading stories.”

The briefing book also appears to be critical of Fox’s own coverage and urged employees to use the “US Media” nameless outlets to “reinforce stories of disinformation from clearly unreliable sources and not disclose guest conflicts ” Fox is not specifically mentioned in the introduction, much of the timeline is focused on appearances in Fox programs and Murphy writes that the “most prominent” outlets that have strengthened the disinformation campaign are mentioned in the timeline – a possible reference to Fox News itself.

The document mentions omissions from Hannity, who often had Solomon, Toensing, diGenova and Giuliani in his show. Murphy notes that the primetime star continued to refer to Solomon as a “research reporter,” even after The Hill had explicitly labeled his work as “opinion.” The briefing also expresses Hannity for not mentioning, in a Toensing and diGenova segment about a sworn statement filed on behalf of Firtash, that the couple worked for the Ukrainian oligarch Firtash – a clear conflict of interest.

“During the program, Hannity, Toensing and diGenova never mention who has asked for the statement, nor do they discuss that they are Firtash’s lawyers,” the briefing book says.

—With additional reporting by Justin Baragona.

.