Fox News host Tucker Carlson goes full on Bernie Bro in CNN attack

Most of the day on Wednesday was #CNNisTrash among the most popular topics on Twitter, thanks to supporters of Bernie Sanders unhappy with the way their candidate was treated in the debate the night before. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is there with them.

Carlson opened his show Wednesday evening warning of the “chaos” that will ensue in the Democratic Party if Sanders obtains the presidential nomination this summer. If the Vermont senator wins the primary, Carlson said it would all “start” during the Des Moines debate when CNN president Jeff Zucker “decided to destroy the Sanders campaign for president.”

The host went on to say that Zucker was working on behalf of “the democratic establishment, which sent him to crush Bernie Sanders before he could take control of the party.”

Her testimony had something to do with the story CNN reported before the debate over an alleged 2018 conversation in which Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that he did not think a candidate could beat Trump. Carlson accused CNN of broadcasting the story “without any evidence”, apparently dismissing their multiple anonymous sources.

“Sanders vigorously denied the accusation,” said Carlson, “but the message was clear and clear:” He’s a sexist, don’t vote for him! “” He also criticized “the moderator chosen by Zucker” Abby Phillips for not taking Sanders’ denial at face value. “Just more” journalism “from our friends on cable news,” he added without irony.

“Suddenly, in weed-scented apartments around Brooklyn and the Bay Area, legions of Bernie supporters understood for the first time why Donald Trump is still attacking CNN,” said Carlson. “Why? Because CNN deserves it.” He predicted that CNN’s “stupid” and “unfair” attack on Sanders would ultimately help him more than it hurts.

And why, exactly, does Carlson believe Zucker and CNN have it for Sanders? Because the candidate released a statement in favor of unionized workers – or, as Carlson called them, “the oppressed and miserable workforce” – who received a labor dispute from the media company. He thinks it’s “personal”.

“Jeff Zucker was not amused by this,” said Carlson. “He prepared his troops for combat. But in the end it didn’t work. And by the way, it won’t work. Americans may hate politicians, but they hate the media more. If they have to choose between Bernie Sanders and CNN, most people will go with Bernie. “

