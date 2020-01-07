Loading...

Fox News Pete Hegseth’s day in the sun stems from his desire to work in a dark place.

“I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites,” Hegseth said in a Monday out of five segment from Fox News. Hegseth defended President Donald Trump, as he always does, while criticizing Democrats after the President twice threatened Iran with what would amount to war crimes if Iran responded to the drone assassination of the General Qasem Soleimani’s last week.

Hegseth began with an attack on the Democrats who challenged the Soleimani strike, saying, “With friends like these Democrats, who need the Iranians”.

Hegseth then addressed the threat of Trump by first asserting that the President was referring to only one cultural site. “Fifty-two sites, including one that may be cultural,” said Hegseth of the President’s threat. Trump, however, did not make this qualification.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted a “warning” to Iran that said, in part, that the US military has “targeted 52 Iranian sites … some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture, and these targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE VERY FAST AND VERY DIFFICULT. “

Discussing the threat, Hegseth made it clear that he thought targeting Iranian cultural sites would be fair game because they would do the same if they could. “By the way, I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites and I’ll tell you why. If Iran could, if you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Islamists, if it could, if had the power, it would destroy each of our cultural sites and build a mosque there, “he said.” If you do not understand the nature of our enemy, you are stupid to know who you are pointing to and if you are happy or not that Soleimani is dead. “

Hegseth is not a voice that can be ignored. He has the ear and the respect of the president. And he seems to revel in this status, telling the New York Times, “If I were part of the story-telling” about the assassination of Soleimani, “well, it’s a wonderful part of my daily work.”

Hegseth, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also played a major role in another issue related to war crimes. He defended Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher to get away with the murder after Trump reversed his decision to demote Gallagher, which Hegseth lobbied for both privately and on Fox News.

The Times goes on to quote William Kristol *, Hegseth’s former mentor and a curator, who said he was disappointed that Hegseth had become a “demagogue for Trump”.

“I respect his service. I knew him 10 years ago and I hoped that he would be one of the many leaders of this generation for a strong American policy. But he has now apologized for the war crimes and is a demagogue for Trump, “said Kristol.

Kristol may be right on Hegseth, but he has his own foreign policy madness to answer, like his cheerleaders for the war in Iraq.