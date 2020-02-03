Fox News Host Ed Henry asks Pete Buttigieg What can you call Trump Racist after Super Bowl Ad?

In an attempt to reach all possible voters for Monday night Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg brought his campaign message to Fox News, sitting with anchor Ed Henry who asked the candidate how he could still believe President Donald Trump is racist after the Super Bowl- advertisement he ran on Sunday.

While Buttigieg has said he can “bring people together” and get Republicans by his side, Henry accused the candidate of “doubling” his claim that Trump supporters “look at racism the other way”.

Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that he had no “regrets” about his earlier comments. “I am deeply concerned about the racial distribution that this president has promoted,” he said, “and I meet many voters who no longer want to look the other way, looking for a new political home.”

This brought Henry to Trump’s Super Bowl ad, in which Alice Marie Johnson can thank the president for commuting her life imprisonment on drugs.

“How can you not only attack the president, but 63 million people in America who voted for him, while you have African-American women like Alice Johnson who say,” This is a president who gave me a second chance? ” Asked Henry, one African-American woman changing in plural with his question.

“You know, I think President Trump’s decision to sign the First Step Act when it arrived at his desk is one of the things I could really agree with,” Buttigieg replied. “It does not change the incredibly cruel and divisive racial rhetoric that comes from this White House, which is one of the many reasons that I meet not only Democrats, but Republicans, who tell me that they have trouble looking at their children in the eyes and explain how this is the president of the United States. ”

After Henry seemed to compare Buttigieg’s record of race as mayor of South Bend, Indiana with Trump’s history of open racism, both as president and during his career, the candidate said he has the right to call the president because “the president is wrong.”

“He is wrong to attack women of color, he is wrong to compare people with animals, he is wrong to attack entire cities in his tweets,” Buttigieg said, referring to Trump’s record. “And you don’t have to be a seasoned democrat to know that that’s wrong, just like many Republicans in Congress and the Senate, even if they cover the president, don’t actually say he’s a good leader. And it’s revealing. “

Henry had no choice but to continue afterwards.

