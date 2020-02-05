Fox News Host Dagen McDowell blows over Pelosi, says “She’s a third-class” who “eats toilet paper”

Fox News has been predictably apoplectic after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech at the end of his speech Tuesday night.

The reaction of Dagen McDowell, however, really stood out as the most overblown of the couple.

At the top of the Fox News Outnumbered afternoon talk show, the panel immediately focused on Pelosi for its public show.

“I thought it was immature, I thought it was artificial,” said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), serving as the “One Lucky Guy” of the women’s show. “I don’t think it was a spontaneous moment. I think she went over the top. I think they’ve lost control of their discipline. It’s so disappointing.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the hosts expressed concerns about the erosion of standards and decorum, with Capri Cafaro – the panel member billed as a “liberal” – claiming that many mainstream Democrats are getting frustrated by “everyone bows to this level.”

The main host of the show, Harris Faulkner, then played a clip from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) who called Trump’s speech the “most partisan state of the Union” she has ever experienced, and encouraged McDowell to go to Pelosi for such partiality.

“I would think that Nancy Pelosi – or at least I thought until last night – she was politically smarter than that,” grumbled the Fox Business anchor. “She won back that job because of moderates in this country.”

Complaining that Pelosi cannot applaud the “prosperity” that voters feel because of “what President Trump has done,” McDowell said the speaker “chose to lick her lips as if she had lipstick on her teeth” rather than to then hit Trump a scholarship for a young girl.

“I’ll say this, President Trump called Nancy Pelosi a third-order politician,” the host said as she went on. “This was in October, the last time they spoke. Last night she proved that that is exactly what she is. “

“She is a third-class person and mainly eats toilet paper in protest because she didn’t get a second slice of cake,” McDowell finally growled. “I call her speaker Veruca Salt. “I want it and I want it now!” She is a furious child who receives a tantrum. That is what America got to see. “

Co-host Melissa Francis has been sufficiently impressed.

“Mmm, burned,” she responded.

