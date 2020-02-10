Fox News, Brit Hume says it’s a “conspiracy theory” to think that millionaires “run the country”

Senior political analyst Fox News, Brit Hume, accused Democratic presidential candidate senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Monday of lending a “conspiracy theory” that billionaires “run the country” and have an “exorbitant amount of power.”

On the day before the pivotal primary president of New Hampshire Democratic, Hume appeared in the Fox News Newsroom to stop the race and also expand on earlier comments he made about Sanders at the weekend.

“You said during our election special yesterday that you think the Bernie Sanders campaign is ultimately a kind of conspiracy theory,” anchor Ed Henry asked his colleague. “The idea that there is a conspiracy theory behind it, and you’re not sure if it’s a good policy.”

Hume, a former old Fox News anchor, said the democratic socialist is constantly talking about how the “billionaire class” of the nation “actually leads the country, that they have this exorbitant amount of power, and so on.”

“I don’t think it is – I think it’s doubtful if that’s really true,” Hume continued. “And I think – but given the part of the party’s electorate that he appeals to, I don’t think it’s a bad policy. But I don’t think people will accept that in the long run.”

Hume’s rejection of the argument that billionaires have overpowered US power because mere “conspiracy theory” is at the same time a self-proclaimed billionaire president and two verified billionaires spend hundreds of millions of dollars on their personal wealth to hold the Democratic art dealership.

Sanders meanwhile not only takes warmth from the right about the rhetoric of his campaign about the ultra-rich. The independent senator of Vermont has been repeatedly struck by the various MSNBC personalities, with the experts and hosts of the network expressing indignation at a campaign advisor who described Mike Bloomberg as an “oligarch” or complained that Sanders “creates unnecessary class war” because billionaires are unambiguously ” our life better. “

