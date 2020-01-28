Sparks flew on Fox News set Monday between Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and conservative contributor Katie Pavlich, Wallace demanding that his colleague clarify his “facts” after Pavlich insisted that certain witnesses did not had not been called in the impeachment trial.

Moments before President Donald Trump’s defense team begins its arguments in the Senate removal trial, Pavlich noted in Fox’s preliminary coverage that, while Republican senators are now considering the opportunity to Calling former national security adviser John Bolton following his claims, the House should have presented a more thorough matter.

“The Senate is not the Chamber, the Chamber did not come with a complete file, and on each prior indictment, the witnesses who had been called had been called to the Chamber before being brought to the Senate” , she insisted. “So there are questions here about the process.”

“It’s not true, it’s not true,” interrupted Wallace. “They were not all called to the House, and in the removal of Clinton, they were called by the independent advocate general. They were not called by the House.”

After Pavlich claimed that this was due to a “thorough Justice Department investigation”, Wallace agreed, but noted that she was “simply wrong” to claim that all the witnesses for the prosecution had already been called by the House.

“Let me finish. Before the articles were sent to the House, the documents of the grand jury in the dismissal of Clinton were delivered to the House as part of the articles and delivered to the Senate, “said the specialist on the right. “They were not given after the House voted for these items. This is the difference. The process is important. “

As presenter Bret Baier tried to ask Wallace to give his “final thoughts,” the host of Fox News Sunday – who has always been in trouble with opinion leaders on the network – continued to point out that what Pavlich said “is just not true”.

“The fact is that the information on the whistleblowers was passed on to the Inspector General, who passed it on to the Department of Justice,” said Wallace, clearly disturbed. “The Department of Justice decided not to investigate, and that is why it went to the House.”

“So to say that in the Clinton investigation, these people were questioned by the House, one, they were not,” he said. “And to say that it was not done by the Ministry of Justice, because the Ministry of Justice refused to carry out the investigation. Get your facts directly!”

“Okay, let’s tone it down,” said Baier.

Wallace ripping apart a pro-Trump contributor Fox News came moments after declaring on air that the news that Bolton claims that Trump told him that Ukrainian military aid was frozen unless Ukraine investigates the Bidens was obviously great news since Trump supporters “turned crazy” afterwards.

