Fox host Stuart Varney lowers defense stock prices after Soleimani air strike

President Donald Trump has ordered the assassination of a great Iranian general and could lead the United States into another ill-advised conflict abroad. Here’s how you can benefit!

Friday morning, this seemed to be the main theme of Stuart Varney’s Fox Business Network program, following the announcement that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani had been killed by an American drone strike in Iraq.

During his three-hour morning show, the host of Fox repeatedly took in the explosive glow of the precision drone’s lash for Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

“Nice gains”, he greeted before the course of actions of the subcontractors as a sports commentator looking at an emblematic piece.

“Show them to me, show them to me, please”, the Fox host implored his producers at another time – referring to the latest price increases – practically bouncing back on his chair like a child asking for a lollipop.

Varney could hardly contain his joy by noting that, if you picked up stocks of “missiles and cannons and stuff like that, you might do well today”.

