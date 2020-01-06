Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt simply can't believe people are questioning the Intel community

Loading...

With growing skepticism over the White House’s justification for killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani – even among senior administration officials – Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt on Monday challenged those who criticized “the decision of our intelligence community “while calling on the Americans to place their undivided trust in the Trump administration.

“I find it so interesting that people criticize the president’s decisions, the decisions of our intelligence community, the decisions of our generals,” said Earhardt at the top of Fox & Friends on Monday.

“They want details,” noted co-host Steve Doocy.

“Well, they can’t have it,” replied Earhardt. “They can’t have it. Everything can’t be made public.”

The conservative Fox News star then noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had insisted on Sunday that the information behind the administration’s allegations that Soleimani was planning an “imminent attack” was solid but that they could not not disclose everything publicly.

Earhardt, who once wondered aloud whether the nefarious “deep state” intelligence community was responsible for actress Samantha Bee’s criticisms of Ivanka Trump, would end his argument by summing up with approval that the administration tells the american people that “you just have to trust us by and large. “

It didn’t take long for Fox’s host position to be confronted with online mockery, especially given the network’s long-standing narrative that actors in an anti-Trump intelligence community – often called “the deep state” – waged a coup or disinformation campaign against the president.

“These are the same people who have spent years arguing that the intelligence community cannot be trusted,” tweeted former CNN federal prosecutor and legal analyst Renato Mariotti on Monday morning.

Earhardt is far from the only Fox News figure to have suddenly stopped objecting to the “deep state” and demanding that everyone take the findings of the Intel community seriously. Immediately after the administration’s statements last week that the assassination of Soleimani disrupted an “imminent attack”, many of Fox’s biggest boosters quickly dropped their overt criticism of the intelligence agencies and dismissed them openly defended and applauded.

