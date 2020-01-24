President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared on the president’s favorite show Friday morning – and apparently did not want to leave.

A day after Giuliani said on Twitter that he was about to release evidence that will reveal “the family business Biden made millions by selling public offices” when Joe Biden was vice president, the former New York mayor sat on Fox & Friends’ curvy couch for what can be generously described as a rambling, rambling and off-track performance.

Giuliani, whose involvement in the Ukraine scandal is at the heart of the president’s dismissal, has continually left the hangouts of Fox News hosts chatting and bulldozing throughout their efforts to prevent him from incriminating himself and getting involved.

For example, as he claimed, he would provide “convincing” evidence later today in a podcast to back up his wild claims about the Bidens who, it seems, are trapping the entire Obama administration AND Hillary Clinton , co-host Brian Kilmeade wanted to make sure that “The State Department and the White House know everything you are doing.” “

Elsewhere in the interview, which was broadcast to a live studio audience, the US mayor rejected text messages and call logs with shady businessman Lev Parnas and other figures associated with the Ukraine, strangely boasting: “How about all those phone records that show that I am a very hardworking lawyer?” “

Finally, after Giuliani repeated his Biden-related plots again, co-host Steve Doocy stepped in to close the segment.

“I know you could clear up until noon at the start of the podcast.” Give it up for Rudy Giuliani, ”Doocy exclaimed to the applause of the audience. “We are going to watch.”

Trump’s lawyer, however, did not move, claiming instead that he had only shown the “tip of the iceberg” while discovering a little more.

“Rudy, we’re done,” begged Doocy, prompting Kilmeade to add, “We have to go. The president wants you to continue this investigation?”

“Would you like me to give up?” Replied Giuliani, before adding: “Would you like me to say, Biden can keep his 8 million he got in bribes. He can keep all the bribes they got. ”

Again, Doocy tried to signal that the interview was over, telling Giuliani that “we are waiting for noon” for the podcast. Giuliani, meanwhile, ignored Doocy by asking Kilmeade if he should “give up” while grabbing his head and clumsily leaning over the couch.

The former mayor would continue to roll over on Doocy’s efforts to take a commercial break so that he could get one more word, eventually giving up after Doocy’s fifth attempt to end the interview.

.