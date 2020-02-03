“Fox & Friends” defends Trump for confusing Kansas with Missouri in Super Bowl Tweet

Well, it wasn’t long before pro-Trump media gathered in front of the president’s defense after he accidentally congratulated the state of Kansas on the victory of the Chiefs in Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

Following Monday’s Fox & Friends broadcast by discussing the Chiefs’ victory over the 20-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, co-host Steve Doocy emphasized President Donald Trump’s Sunday evening tweet with the backlog of the backlog of the Kansas City franchise.

After reading the corrected tweet from Trump who said the Chiefs represented “the Great State of Missouri” well, Doocy acknowledged that Trump had previously shared a position in which he seemed to mistakenly believe that the team was based in Kansas. In the meantime, the Fox host already had an excuse for the president.

“Earlier, apparently, he had sent a tweet with congratulations to the people of Kansas,” Doocy said. “Kansas City is in Kansas, and it’s also in Missouri.”

“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants,” he added. “The Giants are – people call them the New York Giants but they are in New Jersey.”

For the record, there is indeed a small Kansas City in Kansas, but the famous city that hosts and is associated with the Chiefs is located in Missouri – and it is the largest city in the state. The president quickly removed his tweet and claimed that the Chiefs represented Kansas and replaced it with the current version.

Doocy was not the only Trump loyalist to throw away the “Kansas City is ALSO in Kansas” defense in the aftermath of the widespread ridicule the president received about his geographic snafu.

President of the American Conservative Trade Union Matt Schlapp, a Trump sycophant whose wife works for the White House, rebuked the East Coast establishment for not being aware of the existence of Kansas City, Kansas.

He also claimed that the president “was more right the first time” while calling on the media to “stop insulting Kansas.”

