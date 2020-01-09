Fox Executive teases brown coats with evidence of a possible Firefly revival

Loading...

Enlarge / The space western drama 2002-2003 was canceled after only one season, but remains a cult favorite.

Hope is forever, especially if you’re a die-hard Firefly fan, the 2002-2003 Space Western created by Joss Whedon that was canceled by Fox after a single season. But the brave crew and passengers aboard the Firefly-class Serenity spacecraft live on in the hearts of self-proclaimed brown coats. Heck, NASA astronaut Steven Swanson loved the show (and the 2005 spin-off film Serenity) so much that he took the DVDs on a Space Shuttle Atlantis mission in 2007. Executive has renewed rumors of a possible resuscitation.

This final round of the revival talk began when Firefly’s former showrunner Tim Minear recently tweeted an old photo from the last day of shooting on Firefly, just like Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, made a press film for the Television Critics Association. So of course the question came up.

“The macroeconomic answer is that every time we look at one of our classics, we can reinvent it. So we’re as open to the fans as the original.” Thorn told The Wrap. “In this crowded marketplace, if you can start with some kind of brand awareness and intellectual property that has vocal support and, in this case, a crazy, passionate love for it, you’re ahead of the game.”

Thorn added that he personally loved Firefly and had seen every episode. While the possibility of a resuscitation had previously been raised at Fox, “We had The Orville in the air and it made no sense to us as a broadcast network that is very targeted to have two space franchises in our ranks “, he said.

the last day of shooting pic.twitter.com/WY2JPoxDo5

– Tim Minear (@CancelledAgain) January 1, 2020

Yes, God forbid there should be two space franchises on the same network, you probably think, but Thorn makes sense. Most broadcasting networks invest their program resources in different genres and styles in order to address the widest possible range of the population. He admitted that there was an opening for a “space franchise” on the network after moving from The Orville to Hulu, but pointed out that Firefly showrunner Tim Minear is currently using the popular 9-1-1 series has his hands full and a pending outsourcing, 9-1-1 Lonestar.

What does Minear think of the chances of a Firefly revival? “We talked about different permutations and how that could work,” he told The Wrap. “Do you take two of the characters and put them somewhere else and tell a new story with two old characters, with new characters?”

And while the former performers all like to remember their time on the show, most are currently working on other shows, which makes it challenging to take care of their respective schedules. That’s why Minear believes that any revival is likely to be a limited series: “I’d like to see an eight- or ten-part limited adventure in this universe.”

Look, that’s all talked about now; A Firefly revival will likely not take place until all the stars match. Serenity’s disappointing cash performance (and the canceled planned sequel) further diminishes these chances despite solid reviews. But it’s not a crazy thing to hope for either. After all, Star Trek: Discovery turned out to be a great success for CBS All Access and even created a planned spin-off series. For Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, a restart of Battlestar Galactica is in the works, and there is even a planned revival of the late 80s melodrama Thirtysomething. So why not Firefly?