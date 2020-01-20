Fox announces 'Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis' Special With TMZ

Meghan and Harry surprised the world when they announced they would resign as senior royals! The royal exit would certainly provide some interesting television and now the Fox network does exactly that.

Fox announced on Thursday that they will release a new one-hour special entitled Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis that will investigate the unprecedented decision of the royal couple to resign.

Earlier this month, the couple justified their decision by explaining that they “wanted to get rid of a new progressive role” and “work to become financially independent.” decision. Fox’s exclusive TMZ investigation is aimed at “breaking through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the surprise surprise announcement of the couple”.

The special will include interviews with people who “have real ties with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, and with the rest of the royal family.” The goal is that this will help to paint the picture and the real story “of the tensions that led to an almost impossible decision for the queen.” The special will also explore how Harry and Meghan have shifted their focus “to enter the world of entertainment.”

The one-hour special Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 29 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

