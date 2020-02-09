Fox and Monster exposed in double Masked Singer elimination

Only three celebrities stay on The Masked Singer after the episode last night saw the identity of both Fox and Monster revealed.

In a dramatic double exposure, Fox was revealed as singer and actress Denise Van Outen, while F ** k You singer was CeeLo Green behind the Monster costume.

Van Outen was the first to be exposed after each of the five remaining celebrities had sung one song that evening – and admitted she hadn’t even told her family that she was playing the show.

After her exposure, she said, “I’m just glad I got as far as I do.” I loved being part of this new and exciting show. I can’t wait to see who else is being revealed. I’m addicted! “

After each of the stars sang a different song, Monster was unveiled – with the American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer CeeLo Green behind the mask.

And Green admitted that he was somewhat disappointed to be eliminated just before the final.

He said, “It was a little disappointing, you know? I would definitely like to win as soon as I got there. But it was a great experience, and I’m glad I made it so far that no love was lost.”

Our readers correctly worked out the identity of both celebrities before voting, voting in our survey, with 71% identifying CeeLo Green as a Monster and 69% finding it to be Denise Van Outen behind Fox’s mask.

The three remaining participants, Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog, will fight it out in the final of next week at 18.30 on ITV.