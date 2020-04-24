Fourth nun at Our Woman of the Angels in Greenfield dies of coronavirus

Shut

Sister Annelda Holtkamp (Picture: Submitted)

A fourth nun at Our Girl of the Angels Convent in Greenfield has died from the coronavirus, according to the Milwaukee County Health-related Examiner’s Place of work.

Sister Annelda Holtkamp, 102, died April 19 at the convent, Michael O’Loughlin, advertising and marketing and communications director at School Sisters of St. Francis, stated in an e mail statement.

Holtkamp ministered in the neighborhood for 77 yrs, serving as a homemaker at convents in Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. She served at St. Joseph Significant College Convent in Kenosha for 33 years.

Live Updates: The hottest on coronavirus in Wisconsin

Every day Digest: What you have to have to know about coronavirus in Wisconsin

Share Your Story: We want to discuss to physicians, nurses and other folks impacted by coronavirus

Holtkamp worked at St. Mary Convent in Chilton, Wisconsin, right until retiring in 2005 at age 87.

She experienced been a resident of Our Girl of the Angels because it opened in 2011.

A non-public funeral was held Friday. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph Chapel in Milwaukee for sisters, spouse and children members and mates right after the risk of COVID-19 has handed.

Our Lady of the Angels, a co-sponsored ministry of the College Sisters of St. Francis and the College Sisters of Notre Dame in southeast Wisconsin, is a residence for retired sisters of both communities and delivers specialised memory treatment.

“For quite a few weeks, Our Woman of the Angels has been doing work with the Centers for Condition Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Section of Health Providers, the Milwaukee County Wellness Division, an infection control professionals, and the Greenfield Wellness Section for months to defend our sisters and workers in opposition to COVID-19 and the moment the presence of the virus was recognized, to protect against additional distribute,” Jane Morgan, administrator at Our Girl of the Angels Convent, said in an electronic mail statement.

“We welcome prayers for the overall health and ease and comfort of our inhabitants and staff members as we grieve the reduction of our sister.”

As of Friday, 262 men and women have died of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, which includes 154 in Milwaukee County.

Speak to Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

Autoplay

Display Thumbnails

Display Captions

Last SlideNext Slide

Study or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/southwest/news/greenfield/2020/04/24/fourth-nun-our-girl-angels-greenfield-dies-coronavirus/3022022001/