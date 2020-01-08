Fourth man accused of murder for stabbing in the center of Calgary

Loading...

According to police, a fourth man was charged with the stabbing death of a man in downtown Calgary.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Karson Goodeagle, was found by officers on 11th Avenue and 1st Street S.E in medical emergency. Sunday, around 4.50 am, Goodeagle was transported to the hospital, where he died later due to stab wounds.

On Monday, the police accused three men of the murder, but were still looking for a fourth interested person.

The fourth man was on Wednesday. Timothy Ashton Jones, 39, was charged with second-degree murder after Dwayne Turner, 52, Tyrell Noskiye, 29, and Yahye Gabad, 23, were arrested on Monday with the same charges.

In a release, police said they believed the attack was targeted and motivated by drugs, and thanked the public for their help in finding Jones.

Goodeagle’s death marks Calgary’s third murder of 2020 – all within the first week of the new year.

Concerned about the city’s violent start to the new year, police chief Mark Neufeld said Monday that the city remains a safe place to live for those who do not have a risky lifestyle.

“We have seen a disturbing increase in violent crimes. It is something that we have seen before and that we have managed before, “Neufeld said.” These are acts of violence committed by people known to those who were armed … There is little or no chance that Calgarians are targeted by the kind of violence that we will have seen recently if they are not related to a risky lifestyle or those who do it. “

