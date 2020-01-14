[Photo by: Lupe Bostos]

Four year old broke their silence after five long years of anticipation and patience. The group launched on social networks by announcing the release of their new album, Brain Pain. The record will fall on February 28 via Pure noise records.

In addition to the album announcement, the group released two new songs, “Talking Myself in Circles”, and the title song “Brain Pain”.

Read more: Panic! At The Disco, keep first place on the rock charts for over a year

The group started writing ideas for Brain Pain two years ago, according to guitarist and singer Dan O’Connor. The last year and a half has been mainly devoted to perfecting ideas and bringing them to life.

Brain Pain never had a strict deadline because O’Connor and the band wanted to write the best songs possible.

“In the past, our writing and recording depended so much on getting something out in time to go on tour,” says O’Connor. “This time, we really had the opportunity to take our time and work on these ideas.”

FYS once again entrusts producer Will Putney with the new record. Putney helped with Enemy Of The World in 2010, coincidentally, this LP will celebrate its 10th anniversary since its release.

Brain Pain pre-orders are available here. Check out the track list and the new “Talking In Circles” video below, as small as the title track “Brain Pain”.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diAkJIXOfeo [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQsDOz4uGlA [/ integrated]

List of tracks:

1. It’s cool

2. Get out of my head

3. Crazy pills

4. Speak to me in a circle

5. Learn to love lies

6. Brain pain

7. Mouth full of dirt

8. Seventeen

9. Be good when I’m gone

10. The worst part of me

11. Uselessly useless

12. Young at Heart

More on Fort Four

It is safe to say that 2020 will be a tough year for the punk rock heroes. Enemy Of The World turns 10 this year and at the end of February they will go on a massive hike with Silverstein as they celebrate 20 years as a group.

In addition to the incredible North American tour, FYS will join State fields, Don Broco, The beautiful years and many more at the Slam Dunk 2020 festival. It could be the biggest year of four years to date. Check out their upcoming dates below and grab your tickets for the upcoming tour here and let us know if you will be attending in the comments below!

Appointment:

02/28 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

02/29 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

03/01 – Quebec, QC @ Imperial

03/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/04 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

03/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/03 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/14 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater

03/16 – Houston, TX Warehouse

03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

03/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

03/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

03/28 – Anaheim, California @ House of Blues

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

07/04 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

08/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

See more: 10 more

iconic video look

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome to the Black Parade”