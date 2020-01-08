Four western students die in disaster with plane plane Iran

Loading...

Flowers and a paper plane are placed outside the Iranian embassy to commemorate the victims of the plane crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, in Kiev, Ukraine on January 8, 2020. (REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko)

Four students from Western University were on the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed Wednesday in Iran and killed all 176 on board, including 63 Canadians.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800NG was bound from Tehran to Kiev when it crashed into a field a few minutes after taking off on Wednesday morning.

The Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared to be due to mechanical errors, but later declined and said nothing was excluded.

Three of the western students were graduate students; the other was about to start their graduation studies.

Western mourns the lost lives on flight # PS752, including members of our own campus community. We will meet at IGAB today at 5 p.m. and immediate support is available. Read the full memo from President Alan Shepard: https://t.co/DftPW5035t

– Western University (@WesternU) January 8, 2020

“I share with sadness that Western is aware of four students who died in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 in Iran,” said Western President Alan Shepard in a statement. “We regret their loss and the other passengers on board this flight.”

Names of the deceased have not been released.

Students and community who regret the loss are asked to meet at 5 p.m. in the atrium of Western’s International and Graduate Affairs Building (IGAB). Wednesday.

“This is a difficult time, we are deeply sad and it is important for all of us to come together as a caring community,” Shepherd said.

Other affected students can gather at Western International’s Chu Center in IGAB from 12:30 to 21:00. Counselors offer grieving advice from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walk-in crisis support is available on campus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Student Health Services, University Community Center (UCC), room 11.

For more information, visit www.uwo.ca/health/mental_wellbeing.

Faculty and staff in need of support have access to counseling through Christina Bobier at Room 2009A in the Spencer Engineering Building, or by calling 1-844-880-9142 or Human Resources at 519-661-2111, ext. 86814.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvPs64-STCE (/ embed)

Related

Edit