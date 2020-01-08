Four western students die in disaster with plane plane Iran

Loading...

A rescue team is working among the rubble of a flight of Ukraine International Airlines that crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Iran, on the outskirts of Tehran, Wednesday morning. It killed all 176 on board, including four students from Western University. (ANP)

Four students from Western University were on the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed Wednesday in Iran and killed all 176 on board, including 63 Canadians.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800NG was bound from Tehran to Kiev when it crashed into a field a few minutes after taking off on Wednesday morning.

The Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared to be due to mechanical errors, but later declined and said nothing was excluded.

Three of the western students were graduate students; the other was about to start their graduation studies.

“I share with sadness that Western is aware of four students who died in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 in Iran,” said Western President Alan Shepard in a statement. “We regret their loss and the other passengers on board this flight.”

In a Facebook post, a friend identified the four Western students who were murdered as Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, and Sajedeh Saraeian.

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, PhD in chemistry at Western (LinkedIn / Hadis Hayatdavoudi)

Their names appear on the passenger list of Flight PS752, which was issued by Ukraine International Airlines.

Nourian appears on the Western Engineering website as a research assistant.

Nahavandi’s LinkedIn profile mentions him as a graduate research assistant at Western and Hayatdavoudi’s profile mentions her as a doctor in chemistry.

Students and community who regret the loss are asked to meet at 5 p.m. in the atrium of Western’s International and Graduate Affairs Building (IGAB). Wednesday.

“This is a difficult time, we are deeply sad and it is important for all of us to come together as a caring community,” Shepherd said.

Ghazal Nourian, PhD student (Western University / Nanophotonic Energy Materials)

Other affected students can gather at Western International’s Chu Center in IGAB from 12:30 to 21:00. Counselors offer grieving advice from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walk-in crisis support is available on campus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Student Health Services, University Community Center (UCC), room 11.

For more information, visit www.uwo.ca/health/mental_wellbeing.

Faculty and staff in need of support have access to counseling through Christina Bobier at Room 2009A in the Spencer Engineering Building, or by calling 1-844-880-9142 or Human Resources at 519-661-2111, ext. 86814.

The disaster with the airline has left many in the London community amazed.

“We are deeply sad, whether it is from the Middle East or non-Middle East, Muslin or non-Muslim, it is a real, sad human tragedy and our heart, our prayers are with them, our support is on what way with them of course, ”Ali Chahbar, outreach coordinator London Muslim Mosque, told The Free Press on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a terrible tragedy.”

Mayor Ed Holder, who attended the meeting on Wednesday afternoon in honor of the victims on the Western campus, said there may be more victims of the crash with connections to the London community.

“What a terrible tragedy and I definitely feel the pain and suffering of these families – your heart goes out of the families first and foremost,” he said. “Of course we are talking about four people we know so far with a very specific local connection – there can be more – it is very possible. This is too terribly sad.”

