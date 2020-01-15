Four Utah high school teams make the tough decision to become independent

OREM – The Timpanogos, Payson and Cottonwood football teams will join Judge Memorial to play independent football next season.

The three schools have submitted written requests to the executive committee of the Utah High School Activities Association, the same group that originally rejected the judge’s request in November, which unanimously approved the three requests at its Wednesday meeting. .

The judge appealed the committee’s refusal to the board of directors, which ultimately granted the football independence petition.

In their letter to the executive, Cottonwood officials wrote that they did not have enough players to “field a second-year and junior college team in the past three years.” Despite all our efforts to get the students of our building to play football, there are too many obstacles for our students. Last season, we dressed several times less than 20 players for university matches. Not only does this put our players in situations where they are more likely to be injured than to succeed, but it also does not help our opponent. “

Timpanogos administrators said that today 12 students are enrolled in the school’s soccer class.

“Previously, we had 40 to 60 children in this class,” said Timpanogos sport director Frank Bramall, listing some of the challenges they had just developed and maintained with any type of feeding program. “We hope we don’t get to the point where we have to give up football.”

It was the overwhelming feeling of all the administrators who were making launches to play independently next season.

“We are only four schools, but I really believe there are other schools in our situation that if they see that there is this possibility, they could (become independent),” said Chas DeWitt, administrator. Timpanogos sports. “The other thing is that it could prompt the activities of Utah High School to examine how the regions are aligned and perhaps (align) by the strength of the team rather than by (the school population).” “

Payson Sporting Director Brian Argyle and principal RaShel Shepherd said the health and safety of their student athletes was the driving force behind their decision.

“It is not a question of victory,” Argyle told the executive committee Wednesday morning. “Not even close. We want children to succeed and we want them to be safe and happy. When I met parents, I stressed that if we don’t, I think we may be one of the first schools to say that we don’t have a football program. “

Cottonwood manager Mike Morgan echoed safety concerns, noting that when the Colts played the eventual Olympus Region 6 champion, the Titans have kneeled in every game in their last two series just to run out of time.

“No state team has been beaten like us,” said Morgan. “We have a new coach, and I don’t want him to be discouraged, but it’s very difficult when you have 30 players in total and the opposing team has 90.”

All administrators said the low number of participants led to playing younger, less experienced and less skilled players who were more likely to be injured. In many cases, teens were asked to play two games a week so that schools could stick to junior college and university programs, and some of these young men played both in attack and defense.

All schools have difficult geographic issues. For Timpanogos, there are two schools of similar size nearby – Orem and Mountain View – and they attract some of the athletes who live within the boundaries of Timpanogos.

Payson covers a large geographic area, educating students who live 30 miles from school and creating unique transportation issues. Cottonwood is not a neighborhood school and attracts students from five different communities, some as far as Taylorsville. To do this, students in the Granite district must travel by bus to keep the school at full capacity.

“There are a lot of variables that influence whether a school can maintain a successful football program or not,” said Morgan, who was a longtime coach at Riverton High. “We believe that if we can have some success, we can generate excitement around the program and build our numbers.”

Payson and Timpanogos will gain independence with new coaches, as the Payson coach resigned a week ago and the Timpanogos coach told his players that he was resigning Wednesday afternoon.

Several administrators admitted that they were “afraid” of becoming independent, but added that they were more afraid of what would happen to their programs if they continued to try to compete with teams made up of more experienced and physically mature players.

“Football is not a game you should be playing two games a week,” said DeWitt. “For the safety of our children, we have canceled our sub-university season. But now you have young, inexperienced and smaller kids playing on teams like Timpview and Orem, and I mean, it’s a difficult thing. We really make this decision only for the good of our children. … We don’t want to lose football. “

Everyone agreed that football must be saved because it is a unique team activity for a school community. It also offers unique lessons for young athletes.

“Football is a great game,” said Morgan. “I’m a supporter of that. The last thing you want to do is get rid of a program because once it is gone, it is gone.”