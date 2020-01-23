Four tar heels called McDonald's All-Americans

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 27: James Wiseman # 32 of East High School in Tennessee taps Isaiah Stewart # 33 of La Lumiere High School in Indiana during the 2019 McDonalds High School Boys All-American game on March 27, 2019 at State Farm from Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham / Getty Images)

The UNC basketball program will be well represented this year at the 2020 McDonald’s All-American game in Houston, Texas.

The recruitment class for Tar Heels 2020 in North Carolina will have four “Burger Boys” this year, completing their graduation seasons at their prestigious high schools.

No, the players don’t work at McDonald’s, but were selected for the annual McDonald’s All-American Game, which takes place on April 1st in Houston, Texas. The All Star game announced the squad on Thursday afternoon, including 24 of the best boy’s high school basketball players and 24 of the best girl’s high school basketball player.

Among the 24 for the boy’s team were four North Carolina recruits: Walker Kessler, Day’Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis:

Congratulations to R.J., Walker, Caleb and Day’Ron for joining the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ McDonald’s All-American team. For the third time in history we had 4️⃣ in the same class

– Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 23, 2020

The four tar heels selected for the game are most for a program in the country, with Duke second with three recruits. This is also the third time that UNC has four players in the same class play the game.

UNC also has most of McDonald’s all-American recruits in the event’s history, and head coach Roy Williams has 34 of these recruits under his supervision.

Four-star striker Donovan “Puff” Johnson is also in the 2020 recruitment class in North Carolina, who is ranked third of the 247 sports nationwide. There couldn’t be a better time as the tar heels are currently 8-10 in total and are likely to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010. UNC has lost five games and unless Cole Anthony returns, it will continue to be a long year.

The full roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game can be found here.

