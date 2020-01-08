Four students from Western University died in a plane crash in Iran. Here are their stories

Loading...

The death toll from the Iranian aviation disaster of 176 included four Western University students – a toll that shook much of the school. Reporters Jennifer Bieman and Norman De Bono have spoken with friends, colleagues and school officials to provide a portrait of what and who lost London:

Ghazal Nourian

Ghazal Nourian, PhD student (Western University / Nanophotonic Energy Materials)

Bita Pejam, president of the Iranian student association at Western University, knew Nourian, a PhD student in mechanical engineering.

“She was just the nicest, most caring person. She had a passion for what she did. She was involved in the community. Her death is a huge loss for all of us, “said Pejam.

Nourian volunteered with the association when classes resumed this month, she added.

“Everyone here is absolutely destroyed. It is an absolute tragedy for the Iranian community and for the Western. We have lost four students. “

On Wednesday a monument was erected on campus to honor the students.

“People gather, mourn and share tribute,” Pejam, 20, a third-year student of political science, added.

There are approximately 60 members in the Iranian student association of the West.

“With everything going on between the US and Iran, and now that this is on top, I think we really feel the loss. For many it comes close to home. People are grieving now. “

Milad Nahavandi

Nahavandi had a PhD in the industrial bio-product laboratory of Western engineering for the past three years.

“We received the shocking news this morning from a friend of Milad… We have lost an important member of our team. It’s very sad,” said Chunbao Xu, a professor and director of the lab where Nahavandi worked.

“It’s a difficult time, especially for his family, but also for our group.”

Milad Nahavandi, PhD student at Western University. (Facebook / Milad Nahavandi)

Nahavandi was part of a close-knit laboratory of around 20 people, Xu said. His graduate studies focused on research into biomass conversion, the process of converting waste or organic material into energy.

Nahavandi was an accomplished graduate student and published two articles in the past three years, Xu said. He was about halfway through his graduation program and spent time doing research in Germany last year, his co-supervisor Sohrab Rohani said.

He was also a mentor who always wanted to show younger students the strings, Xu said. But those were not his only skills.

“He was really handy mounting material,” Xu said. “He would always go one step further to help if equipment went wrong.”

Although his colleagues falter from the sudden loss, Xu turns to Nahavandi’s family members. “I wish we could do something for his family,” Xu said.

Nahavandi took a short break from his studies and visited his family in Iran, Rohani said. He planned to bring his parents to Canada in the summer for a visit, Rohani said.

“He was very energetic and also extremely intelligent,” said Rohani. “It is absolutely unfortunate what happened. . . . It is a big loss for his family, but we will miss him here too. “

Hadis Hayatdavoudi

Hayatdavoudi was in her first year of graduate studies in the western program for electrochemistry and corrosion science, said the former head of department.

“She had not been here very long in the academic sense, but she was a very good student. She started her studies very, very well,” said David Shoesmith, emeritus professor of electrochemistry and corrosion sciences.

“She was well known in the Iranian student community within the university.”

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, PhD in chemistry at Western (LinkedIn / Hadis Hayatdavoudi)

Although she was only in her first year, Hayatdavoudi earned a reputation as a friendly and social member of the team, Shoesmith said.

“Within our group, she was an extremely pleasant, likable person. She was a cheerful woman who was always ready to smile and had no problems, “he said.

Hayatdavoudi entered the graduate program in September 2018 and studied copper corrosion with the aim of creating better protocols for nuclear waste management, said Prof. Jamie Noel, the head of the laboratory where she worked.

She was “full of life” and proud of her homeland, Noel said.

“She enjoyed the different environment and culture here in Canada and the new opportunities offered to her here, but she was also proud of her Persian heritage,” he said.

“She would often share that with me in the form of food. She would make some traditional Persian dishes. . . and bring me a taste of Iran. “

Hayatdavoudi was a hardworking student with a bright future ahead, Shoesmith said.

“She was very enthusiastic. She wanted to do very well, “he said. “There are currently many students with a shock shock around here.”

Sajedeh Saraeian

In a Facebook message, a family friend identified the fourth person who was killed in the Wednesday crash as Saraeian, who came to Western’s graduate chemical engineering program.

The passenger list of flight PS752 issued by Ukranian International Airlines mentioned Saraeian as a passenger.

The crash caused a ripple effect by the Canadian academic community, a professor said.

“To think about the bigger picture, the university lost four graduate students,” said Prof. dr. Jamie Noel, who had one of the crash victims in his lab. “Other universities in Canada lost graduate students. It is a huge loss of promising young people. “

