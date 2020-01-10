Four reasons why Montreal Canadiens dropped out of the playoff race

Loading...

After their loss at home on the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens are on their second eight-game losing streak of the season.

Just before the Christmas holidays started, this team was third in the Atlantic Division. Now, on January 10, they are sixth and they are in second place with an amazing nine points. As Eric Engels wrote this week, the loss for Detroit almost only declined due to their hopes for playoffs, and the loss for Edmonton brought a new level of depression. So what the hell happened here that caused this thing to turn so fast south?

“I don’t know what’s wrong there,” Brian Burke told Sportsnet 590 The Fan’s Lead Off earlier this week. “The coach is a great coach and their team is a decent team. I’m just not sure what’s wrong there. “

This has of course led to questions about what happens next, and the first answer for most is to consider a coaching change. Julien has proven to be a good coach for many years, but we now stare at the real possibility that the team will miss the playoffs three years in a row. And if that happens, the only time Montreal would have made the late season under Julien would have been his first season with them when he was hired mid-year.

After Thursday’s loss, Julien said that they “had no more answers”. So until they start winning matches, the future of the coach will be the biggest question within the team.

“I agree that Claude Julien is a good coach, but I see a team coming up,” Elliotte Friedman told Lead Off on Friday. “I don’t know if it’s the coach, I don’t know if it’s a big deal, but I just get the feeling that a team is drowning now and when you’re like that as a player and as an organization, you’re almost out of it” OK what will the GM do? ” He tried Kovalchuk. I wonder if there is more to come. “

What that next step is remains to be seen, but how the Canadians came here is not due to just one factor. It’s not that easy to just point the finger at the coach, and firing him would solve it all.

So what exactly contributed to this rapid decline?

Nr. 1: Carey Price may not be the only culprit, but he has not been himself

We are not breaking new ground here by pointing out that 32-year-old Price is the pivot of the team. That is why Marc Bergevin made him the best paid keeper in the competition with a cap hit of $ 10.5 million. The problem, of course, is that the competition itself tends towards tandems and insults, so investing in a net of 30 something to lean on will probably never seem solid.

When Price is having a hard time, as he has been lately, the Canadiens cannot ignore him. In the last nine games of Price, he has allowed three times three or more goals.

Back in November, in the middle of Montreal’s last eight-game losing streak, Andrew Berkshire wrote a great analysis of Price’s game. An important factor was that Montreal was not a good team in defending the pass for the net. During this current losing skid, only the Winnipeg jets have allowed more high-risk dangers than Montreal – and the jets are the worst of the competition here all season.

This is the sort of thing that Price could have overcome at his peak to steal games, but he currently has a .901 percentage that is in 39th place of all keepers with at least 15 games played. His high danger-saving rate at 5-in-5 is a low .817 according to Natural Stat Trick, which is 21 percentage points lower than Sergei Bobrovsky, who encountered the same high chances. And much has been done about Bobrovsky’s struggle in Florida.

On this week’s 31 Thoughts podcast, Jeff Marek made the point that when players follow, it might shed light on how much someone like Price – or Pekka Rinne – has slowed down as they get older. He just doesn’t look the same as when he was the world’s best goalkeeper, and now his figures reflect that.

Nr. 2: Are they strong enough to hang out with the playoff contenders?

See, the NHL today is definitely more about skills than ten years ago, and if you try to build a team around something other than that, you won’t be successful. But you still need a level of grit and toughness that Montreal might miss. They are one of the younger and smaller teams in the competition and we should not underestimate it.

Every time “toughness” is mentioned as a positive and necessary team property, this must be followed by a reservation: No, the Canadians don’t need anyone to go out and fight or even be a deterrent. It’s about winning puck battles, being hard on the net, hard to beat the puck, and so on. Regarding veteran leadership, having a few players who have experienced the ups and downs makes you better prepared to handle the low points in the season.

“I think they are a very competent group,” Friedman told Lead Off. “They are not the largest group and I think that you no longer have to be a killer in the NHL, but you must have some beef and you must be able to grind beef and I wonder if they need more beef.”

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

Nr. 3: The target score has disappeared

It is hard to say that the Canadiens played badly during this play. Their 52.49 shots for 5 out of 5 since Christmas is the eighth in the competition and they have created the greatest chances in the competition during that play. Their expected goals for the figure are in fourth place and yet they have scored the twelfth time in recent weeks. Montreal was defeated by 5 to 5 with 12 to their past eight losses.

This is partly due to some bad luck, but also draws attention to the harsh truth that Montreal does not have the same individual strength as the best NHL teams. This type of player can make a team’s foul by a long bad run – they are not insensitive to trotting, but this is the second bad series of its kind that happened to the Canadiens this season and contributes to a lack of real super-power On.

The good news here is that while Montreal was now trying to win, there is still an eye for the long-term future, which promises to be clear.

Bergevin has done a good job by building organizational depth. The middle position used to be a huge problem for the team, but suddenly they run over. The prospects are strong, with a few recent graduates of the NHL and much more.

“(Van Bergevin) made it very clear that they have some very good prospects and he has not lost them for a short-term solution,” Friedman said. “I think Bergevin is trying to do both at the same time: fight and wait for his prospects.”

But are they superstars? That remains to be seen.

Nr. 4: the injuries

The biggest missing piece at the moment is Jonathan Drouin, from the line-up since mid-November, just as if it seemed like he would take off as an impact player. That hurt his center, Domi. But that is not the only loss the team has had to deal with.

Joel Armia fitted in perfectly with the line-up, played in all situations and he missed the entire losing skid. Paul Byron is a major killer and he has not played since Novemeber. Brendan Gallagher missed four games in January with a concussion before returning on Thursday, but his availability was again questioned on Friday.

Claude Julien says that Brendan Gallagher has a headache and that they want to check him to see if he gets a virus or whether it is related to a concussion

– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 10, 2020

Defender Ben Chiarot is the last to be injured and has been a surprisingly large part of the team’s defense. Only Shea Weber on average more shorthanded ice age among defenders of Montreal and nobody gets more even power time. All this is right and challenges the depth and ability of the team to bounce back from a tough loss streak.