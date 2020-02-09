Four players were named star of the week after the first games

PJ Walker from Houston Roughnecks looked like an early MVP candidate after Saturday’s game. Photo credit: ESPN / YouTube

Since the schedule for XFL week 1 is already halfway through Saturday, the league has already given fans four players who they consider to be the biggest stars so far. They were important factors in the first two games of the season and they all seem worthy of being recognized as the first official star of the week by XFL.

Here’s a look at the four biggest stars, some of whom are still in the spotlight on Sunday.

Who are the candidates for the XFL Week 1 Star of the Week?

In the first game of the 2020 season league, the DC Defenders were able to flex their muscles and defeat the Seattle Dragons. That was thanks to the arm and skills of Quarterback Cardale Jones.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was 16-for-26 with 235 yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran 28 yards on nine attempts. Jones was released once without interception for a loss of eight meters.

While his team was on the side of defeat, Austin Proehl of the Seattle Dragons was certainly an early star. He scored the first official touchdown in the history of the restart league and later added another. Proehl’s final stats were five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Wildcats were also on the losing side. However, the great receiver Nelson Spruce made history with the first game in the league of 100 meters or more. Fichte had 11 receptions for 103 yards in his team’s game against Houston.

In this second game on Saturday, another quarterback may have shown that he is an early MVP candidate. PJ Walker from Houston Roughnecks played brilliantly in his team’s 20-point win over the Los Angeles Wildcats. Walker threw 23-for-39 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He would also run 26 yards with four runs. His only flaw was an INT that was fired for a loss of seven meters.

Who wins the XFL fan poll?

So far, PJ Walker’s Superstar statistics from his Saturday game have helped him win the poll. The Roughnecks quarterback had received 48 percent of the vote, but Mr. Cardale Jones is not far behind. According to this report, he has 38.9 percent of the vote. Austin Proehl from Seattle and Nelson Spruce from Wildcat are in third and fourth place.

Who will be the first XFL star of the week?

Well, it’s all up to you.

Here are the first four nominees from the first day of action.

– XFL (@ xfl2020) February 9, 2020

It appears that one of the two winning quarterbacks is winning the award. However, four more teams will appear on Sunday, February 9th. The New York Guardians receive the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks against Dallas Renegades at 5 p.m. ET.

Which players will emerge as the next group of XFL Week 1 star candidates?