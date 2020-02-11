Four other Australians test Diamond Princess positive for coronavirus

The number of Australians infected with coronavirus on board a contaminated cruise ship moored in Japan has risen to 11.

Four Australians are among the 66 new cases discovered on the Diamond Princess, which is docked in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.

The infected people were taken to hospitals in Japan for further investigation.

The increase in infections on board is due to the fact that the death toll from the virus in mainland China rose 97 times on Sunday (local time) – the largest increase since the coronavirus outbreak in December in a single day.

The number of cases worldwide has reached more than 40,500, while more than 900 people have died from the virus, mainly in Wuhan.

In a press conference early Tuesday morning (Australian time), World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom said that the spread of coronavirus cases among people who were not in China could “be the spark that will become a bigger fire.”

“But at the moment it’s just a spark. Our goal remains containment, ”he said.

“We should fight really hard as a human race to fight this virus before it gets out of control.”

On the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is a Japanese flag with the words “Medicine missing”. Some guests are elderly and need to take medication. #coronavirus #DiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/iQncSy50tX

– Paula Hancocks (@PHancocksCNN) February 7, 2020

The Japanese authorities have tried to isolate the more than 3,700 passengers on board the Diamond Princess to stop the virus from spreading.

The number of people with positive test results has now risen to 136. Anyone who has had close contact with these people is expected to remain in quarantine for longer than the two weeks required for other passengers.

Melbourne passengers Karen and Jason Honey said they were shaken by the news that more people had been infected.

“But otherwise we’re fine and just trying to do it one day at a time,” Ms. Honey said to ABC’s 7.30 a.m.

It is still nine days before passengers can leave the cruise ship. Photo: Getty

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the ministry is urgently asking Japanese authorities for advice on the four new Australian cases.

On Monday, The New Daily revealed how strangely grouped passengers managed to pass the time, and instructions from health authorities to curb the virus that has spread to at least 27 countries and areas.

The health authorities originally gave everyone a thermometer and asked them to measure their temperatures regularly.

Day 3 of quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan:

– Other confirmed # coronavirus cases

– Aunt and uncle receive gloves and thermometer 🌡

– Uncle is doing Tai Chi with #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/FpX0XGJK7s

– Virginia Lau (@virginiaylau), February 7, 2020

They continued to test only about seven percent of the people on the ship who they thought were at risk.

The tests have since been extended to people who have been in close contact with infected passengers.

All others have been quarantined for two weeks until February 19.

As a result, the true extent of infection may not be reflected in the official number of coronavirus cases on board.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess had around 3,700 people on board. Photo: Getty

The Sydney company closes offices

A global recruitment website is following the trail of a large number of jobs in China that are still closed.

Sydney-based Indeed employees have been asked to initially work from home because they fear that one of their Singapore employees may be exposed to the corona virus.

In fact, the company has also asked that employees stay at home in the Dublin offices to prevent the possible spread of the corona virus.

The employee in question had contact with family members who visited a facility for the care of a coronavirus patient.

The company emphasized that there were no confirmed cases of infection and said the move was a precautionary measure to avoid a potential risk to the health and safety of its employees.

In fact, around 9,000 people are employed worldwide, including around 1,000 in Dublin.

The epidemic has undoubtedly caused the most disruption in China, as cities became ghost towns when the Communist Party rulers ordered closures, flight cancellations, and factories and schools closed.

At the weekend, an American who was hospitalized in downtown Wuhan became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the disease. A Japanese who died there was another alleged victim.

-with AAP