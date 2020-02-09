Four new teams were beaten, the incumbent prime ministers were surprised

All four new AFLW clubs suffered losses in the first round when the expansion of the competition came into the spotlight.

The 2020 version of AFLW features 14 clubs, with Richmond, St. Kilda, West Coast and Gold Coast competing against each other for the first time.

An American-style conference system is used that consists of two departments, each with seven pages. Richmond and Gold Coast attend Conference A, while the Saints and West Coast Eagles attend Conference B.

West Coast and St. Kilda experienced the same fate on Sunday as their new colleagues.

Collingwood led Conference B with a 27-point win over the Eagles

This happened even though Dana Hooker gave the Eagles an early lead and the ex-Docker made history with the club’s first goal as West Coast made their opponents goalless in the first quarter.

Collingwood struck back impressively, scoring 5.8 (38) to 1.5 (11), but recruit Bri Davey, who moved from Carlton to the Magpies, left the field with a leg injury in the third quarter.

Magpies captain Steph Chiocci played a major role in Collingwood’s win, while former Australian netball player Sharni Layton scored the first goal of her AFLW career in triumph.

A large crowd of approximately 8,000 fans watched St Kilda’s first AFLW game in Moorabbin, the club’s spiritual home stadium. A first quarter with four goals helped Western Bulldogs win a 6.3 (39) to 2.2 (14).

The league’s first US-born player, Danielle Marshall, scored one goal for the winners, while Ellie Blackburn impressed.

Sabreena Duffy also scored four goals on Sunday when Fremantle defeated Geelong by 6.8 (44) to 4.4 (28) in the battle between the two defeated finalists of 2019.

Suns, tigers also hit

Gold Coast and Richmond were also beaten on their AFLW debuts when the Suns broke only one point in heavy rain.

Greater Western Sydney raised the Suns from 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) and held back the new arrivals on Saturday in a tense and goalless final quarter.

However, the Tigers were never on the hunt and were goalless until the final quarter of a 34-point loss to Carlton on Friday night.

The runner-up of 2019, Carlton, scored four goals in the third season with 6.12 (48) to 2.2 (14), while Madison Prespakis stood out in midfield in front of 15,337 spectators in Ikon Park.

Premiers surprised

Ruling premieres Adelaide, who won two out of three AFLW premieres, was upset by the Brisbane Lions on Saturday, even though Anne Hatchard delivered a record performance.

Hatchard won 34 departures – an AFLW record – but the Lions were too good and kicked five of the game’s first six goals.

The Crows followed with 25 points at the last change, and although they ended well, Brisbane posted a 5.4 (34) to 3.3 (21) win.

Lauren Arnell scored two goals for the winners against the injured Crows.

Also on Saturday, Melbourne won against North Melbourne by two points in Daisy Pearces return to football.

The demon star had twins in 2019. She won 12 appearances in Melbourne’s highly competitive win.