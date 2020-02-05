Four new Coronavirus Evac flights go from China to the US as a Global Cases Surge

A new wave of plane flights with hundreds of Americans trapped in China amid the deteriorating new coronavirus outbreak is scheduled to go to the United States, even though the global rise saw the largest increase in a single 24-hour period, officials said Wednesday .

In collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced that passengers from Wuhan, epicenter of the virus that killed nearly 500 people in that country, will arrive at four locations. They include Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA; the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, CA; the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX; and the Eppley airport in Omaha, NE.

“This could be the start of what could be a long response,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

Upon arrival, all passengers are screened and quarantined for up to two weeks to ensure that they do not develop any symptoms, health officials said. Currently, flights from mainland China are operated by a dozen US airports in accordance with a new US travel ban for foreign nationals who have recently been to China.

The message about flights from China came on the same day that two previously agreed evacuation flights arrived in California. Meanwhile, Messonnier said Wednesday that there had been no new cases of the flu-like outbreak in the United States since a CDC update Monday with 11 positive cases in five states.

From Wednesday, 76 people were examined for possible coronavirus infection in the United States and 206 had tested negative. Messonnier said that despite more than 800 employees fighting the national outbreak, the health organization was convinced that they would “see new cases of the new corona virus when people travel back from China.”

Cases are usually linked to trips to Wuhan, China, but the outbreak has shocked the global stock market, giving rise to international travel restrictions and quarantining hundreds of Americans and others on cruise ships and other secure locations.

To date, the corona virus has affected at least 24,363 people in mainland China and nearly 200 people in 25 countries – with more than 3,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization. The global death toll has risen to at least 492 people, with the only two fatalities outside mainland China in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

“In the last 24 hours, we had the most cases on one day since the outbreak,” said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference on Wednesday. He added that a total of 191 cases were outside mainland China.

Tedros also announced Wednesday that the global health organization had requested $ 675 million for funding for the next three months – with part of the money earmarked for support to countries struggling to control the flu-like outbreak.

“Our message to the international community is” invest today or pay more later, “Tedros said.” We can’t beat this outbreak without solidarity. Political solidarity, technical solidarity and financial solidarity. “

Despite the latest increase in new cases, the CDC has maintained that “the direct risk of exposure of the corona virus to the general public is low” and is taking various measures to ensure that the corona virus remains a low risk, according to a press release on Wednesday .

In the United States, most coronavirus cases are centralized in California, where six people have been confirmed, including two infections in Santa Clara County; two people in San Benito County, near Monterey, where a woman was reportedly infected by her husband; and one case each in Orange County and another Los Angeles County.

Americans with the corona virus have also been identified in Washington, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

