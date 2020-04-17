Four more coronavirus deaths at the Prestwick nursing home claimed up to 20 – The Scottish Sun

FURTHER, four residents died in nursing homes damaged by coronavirus – bringing the number of victims to 20.

We told on Thursday how sixteen OAPs had tragically died from a killer bug in just 11 days at Berelands’s home in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

⚠ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates on Covid-19

1

As many as 20 residents were killed in nursing homes Prestwick

It has now been confirmed that four elderly people have died in the past two days.

That accounts for almost a third of the population in under two weeks.

A Berelands Care Home spokesman said: “We are very sad to confirm that four residents have died because of what we believe to be Covid-19.

Scottish Coronavirus: The boss at Newton Mearns nursing home where 9 OAP died said no staff or residents had been tested

“Three of our residents died yesterday, and one this morning.

“This is very frustrating, and our deepest sympathy is with their family and friends.

Blog Direct

COVID CRISIS

Scotland could have strayed from England in locking up the coronavirus because the death increased to 837

MOVING IN IT

Shop refused to refund the hoarding of 4,800 toilet rollers and 150 hand sanitizers

HEAT FOR SKOT

Scotland will get a mini heat wave on Sunday when all of England is destroyed with -1C rain

‘DARK CLOUD’

Coronavirus cases in the UK ‘scary’ in Europe because infections increase ‘4 times faster’

Slow down

58 Scots died because of Covid-19 but Nicola Sturgeon said the spread of bugs was slowing

COLETTE RIP

Ayrshire’s mother, 48, died of Covid-19 because the family got the final video call ‘love you’

“We are fully focused on caring for, and protecting, all of our residents and are very grateful to our dedicated staff who are doing their best at this difficult time.

“We monitor the health of residents and staff, and support the families of those who have died, while continuing to follow all official guidelines.”

Professor Anthony Costello said up to 40,000 Britons could die in the first wave of coronavirus

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Email us at scoop@thesun.co.uk or call 0141 420 5300